Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking people living with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease to participate in a medication research study.
To be eligible, volunteers will be men and women between 60 and 85 years of age with early Alzheimer’s disease. Approximately 1,500 participants will participate in the study.
“We know that clinical research is vital in our search for a medication to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. We urgently need people to participate in studies and help change the future of medicine for generations to come”, said Dr. Kim Christie, president of Okanagan Clinical Trials.
Treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
To learn more about the study or to volunteer, visit okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.