A series of unpredictable adventures are told in a Kelowna writer’s debut memoir.
Marilyn Kriete’s Paradise Road is being published and released by Lucid House Publishing.
According to a synopsis from the publisher, the story starts in the 1960s where the restless young teen yearns for love, hippiedom, and escape from her mother’s control.
At 14, she runs nearly a thousand miles away to Vancouver, eventually landing in a Catholic home for troubled girls. At 16, she’s emancipated, navigating adulthood without a high school diploma, and craving a soulmate.
When she falls in love with Jack, the grad student living next door, life finally seems perfect. The two embark on a cross-continental bicycle trip, headed for South America, but before they reach Mexico, Jack dies.
Shattered, Marilyn takes on a solo bicycle trip — part tribute, part life test. She conquers her fears but goes wildly off course. Two itinerant years later, a chain of events in Montana’s Bitterroot Mountains leads to a peace she never expected to find.
The book has been selected as the International Pulpwood Queens and Timber Guys Book Club’s International Book of the Month for March 2021, in addition to that it has also been listed on the Amazon bestseller list in a number of categories since its release, her publicist says.
Kriete now lives in Kelowna with husband, Henry. She has written poetry and non-fiction previously.
Her book is available online.