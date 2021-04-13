On alternating weeks in January through March, this column has featured articles on six Central Okanagan pioneer women: Susan (nee Walker) Lefevre, 1862-1952; Eleanor (nee Laurence) Saucier, 1867- 1955; Eliza Jane (nee Simpson) Swalwell, 1868- 1944; Maria (nee Houghton) Brent, 1870- 1968; Caroline (nee Brent) Renshaw, 1871- 1960; and Christina (nee Moore) Haynes, 1872-1968.
Lefevre was born at Hope but came to the Central Okanagan in 1878 as a newlywed. Swalwell, Renshaw, Brent, and Haynes were all born in the Okanagan, while Saucier was born in Washington Territory, now Washington state. All had long lives in the Central Okanagan, where they raised their families and contributed to their community.
Lists can be problematic. I should have realized this, when I came formulated the idea for the series of articles about Central Okanagan pioneer women. The aforementioned six women contributed much to our local history but there are, of course, other pioneer women equally deserving of having their life stories researched and recounted. Virginia Regina McDougall is one of these women.
The exact date of McDougall’s birth is uncertain. The 1881 Canada census (British Columbia, Yale District, Nicola and Okanagan Subdivision; page 73) lists Virginia, her parents, and elder brother David:
McDougall, David, 24 years old, head, born in B.C., Catholic. farmer
McDougall, Teresse, 20 years old, wife, born in U.S. [sic], Catholic
McDougall, David, 6 years old, son, born in B.C., Catholic
McDougall, Virginia, 1 year old, daughter, born in B.C., Catholic
The 1881 Canada Census indicates that Virginia McDougall was born about 1880, supported by her Nov. 23, 1880 baptism at the Mission of the Immaculate Conception (“Father Pandosy Mission”), with the added note that she was born in November (exact date not recorded) 1880, daughter of David (surname not recorded) and Therese Couture.
David Joseph McDougall was born at or near present-day Victoria circa 1856, the third son of John Baptiste McDougall (born at Fort Garry, Man., in 1827) and Amelie Topa (probably born in the Okanagan, circa 1848).
John and Amelia McDougall settled in Benvoulin in 1861 and had more children — 10 sons —– born to them.
On Jan. 27, 1873, in the Central Okanagan, David Joseph McDougall married Therese Christine “Terese” Couture. Therese’s parents were Couture (given name unknown) and his Indigenous wife, Louise. On page 26 of “We Heard it in the Bushes” — published in 1996 — McDougall family member and historian Shirley Louis wrote: “It is believed that Couture came from Quebec and then Montana. In 1913, the Royal Commission was inquiring about Indian lands . . . At the time David and Terese (McDougall) were
living on the Duck Lake Indian Reserve at Winfield and were one such couple who were being questioned as to their right to occupy reserve land.
“During the inquiry, Enoch, an Okanagan Indian testified that he married the widowed Louise (Couture) and adopted Terese and this gave her the right to the property at Duck Lake (this claim was subsequently rejected by the Commission).
David and Terese (nee Couture) McDougall had a large family, consisting of at least eight children: David Samuel (1875), Virginia Regina (1880), Elizabeth (1884), Isadore R. (1887), Julia May (1891), Angus Alexander (1893), Peter Oliver “Boss” (1894), and Emily Louise (1896). They may also have had a daughter Lavina and a son Johnny, who died young and were buried in the cemetery near the Duck Lake Reserve.
In Virginia McDougall’s May 29, 1978 “Daily Courier” obituary, page 2, it reported that: “Her limited schooling was obtained at the old school in Ellison [sic] where she completed Grade 4 or Book 4 as it was often called then.
“As a youngster she liked to collect small nuggets in exchange for furs and she helped her father (David Joseph McDougall) carry supplies such as furs, mail, food and whiskey over the Fur Brigade Trails from Hope to Tulameen.
She often accompanied her father to Big White Mountain on trapping expeditions.
Virginia’s “Grade 4” education was probably at Okanagan School near present-day Orchard Park Shopping Centre; there was no school in Ellison until 1895, well past the time when Virginia would have been in school.
On page 8 of “We Heard it in the Bushes”, Shirley Louis wrote:
“John (McDougall)’s grand-daughter, Virginia McDougall, remembered playing with gold nuggets from her grandfather’s pocket pouch . . . She told her daughter, Delphine Parsons of Winfield, that John had once said to her with the McDougall twinkle in his eye, ‘If you play with gold you will never have any money.’
Virginia McDougall’s May 29, 1978 obituary provides additional biographical information: “She worked as a doctor’s helper in the Vernon area, travelling around the Indian reserves caring for the sick and disabled.
She spoke fluent French and the Okanagan Indian dialect and was often an interpreter in court cases involving Indian people. Her first husband was Alphonse “Happy” Chartrand who died in 1956 and they had three children, two of whom died in infancy.
The 1911 Canada Census (British Columbia; Head of the Lake Indian Reserve, page 15) lists Virginia Bissett (Bessette) as the 26-year-old wife of 47-year-old farmer Peter Bissett. No children were listed in their household.
In July of 1920, Virginia (McDougall) Chartrand and her four-year-old daughter, Delphine Chartrand, applied for admittance into the U.S., their intended destination being Soap Lake, Wash. This application was rejected and the 1921 Canada Census (Okanagan Indian Reserves) lists 40-year-old Virginia McDougall as the housekeeper of 68-year-old widower, Peter Bessette.
Peter Bessette died on the Okanagan Indian Reserve on Sept. 30, 1933, at the reported age of 78 years. On Feb. 5, 1934 Virginia McDougall, “widow of Peter Bessette” (BC Registration of Marriage) married Alphonsus Peter “Happy” Chartrand, father of at least one of Virginia’s children, her daughter Delphine (born about 1916).
It is known that Virginia McDougall lived her long life in the Central Okanagan. She died in Cottonwoods Extended Care Unit (Kelowna) on May 28, 1978. Her obituary gives her age as 101 years old, as recorded on her grave marker in Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road Cemetery.
And so, my list of six Central Okanagan pioneer women is obviously incomplete. I should have known the pitfall of making such lists, realizing that I would omit some names, including Virginia McDougall’s.
I have learned my lesson.
