The Okanagan Historical and Natural History Society (OHS) was incorporated in Vernon on Sept. 4, 1925. The Society was formed for the purpose of “historical research and study of the natural history of this part of the province.” Founded in 1948, the Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society plays an integral role in the preservation and promotion of our Central Okanagan history, from Oyama to Peachland.
The Central Okanagan Heritage Society (COHS) was incorporated in 1982 and operates within the geographic boundaries of the Central Okanagan Regional District. The mission of the Society is to “build awareness of the distinct heritage of the Central Okanagan through conservation, collaboration, advocacy and education for the benefit of current and future generations.” For many years, the COHS worked with the City of Kelowna operating Guisachan Gardens with its many trees, pathways and buildings.
Kelowna Tree Protectors is a group of citizens interested in protecting the tree canopy of Kelowna. It maintains a heritage tree inventory and provides walking and biking “tree tours” in Kelowna’s urban area. Included in this inventory is a group of 12-15 Robinia Pseudoacacia trees at Guisachan Heritage Park, 1060 Cameron Ave. These false acacia trees are commonly known as Black Locust. A grove of trees surrounds the first acacia tree that was planted here by the Cameron family in the 1950s.
The Black Locust is native to the eastern United States but can now be found across the continent, in all 48 lower states, eastern Canada and British Columbia. These trees have been spread and used for erosion control as they are fast-growing and generally a tough tree. The wood, considered the most durable in North America, has been very desirable and has motivated people to move the trees to areas where they are not native so the wood can be harvested and used. Black Locust is an interesting example of how one plant species can be considered invasive on the same continent to which it is native.
A grove of Black Locust trees is growing along the fence on the rise that originally separated the historic Guisachan House from the farm area.
One special tree in the grove recently caught the eyes of the Okanagan Historical Society (Kelowna Branch) and the Kelowna Tree Protectors. It is growing adjacent to one of the cedar posts that supported the fence.
Over the years, the tree has almost completely enveloped the fence post. All that remains visible now is the top of the post and two pieces of the original wire fencing.
The Okanagan Historical Society (Kelowna Branch) and the Kelowna Tree Protectors recently joined forces to mark this tree with an informational sign, directing visitors to this interesting piece of our history.
Many thanks to the work of the Okanagan Historical Society (Kelowna Branch), Central Okanagan Heritage Society, Kelowna Tree Protectors and the City of Kelowna for preserving this unique part of our local human and natural history.
_______
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.
The Kelowna Branch of the Okanagan Historical Society operates on the unceded traditional territory of the Syilx people. It gratefully acknowledges their traditional knowledge, the elders and all those who have gone before us.