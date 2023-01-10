The West Kelowna Youth Ambassador Program is seeking candidates for 2023-24.
The program, run under the umbrella of the Westside Celebration Society, is open to young people of both genders 14 to 17 years old in West Kelowna and on Westbank First Nation land.
The non-profit competition allows young people to build life skills and self confidence as they complete a six-to-seven month program that offers workshops including public speaking from Toastmasters, interview skills, etiquette and health and wellness.
Candidates will also learn the history of West Kelowna from the Westbank Museum as well as city affairs with West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom.
There are also sessions on car maintenance, fencing and rock climbing.
Developing those abilities and knowledge will not only prepare the young people for adulthood, but also to represent West Kelowna throughout B.C. should they be elected to the 2023-24 ambassador team.
Over the span of their candidacy, the young people will compete in speech, talent and fashion show events.
The 2023-24 Youth Ambassador team will be determined on the Aug. 26 weekend.
You can find out more about the program at one of two upcoming information meetings Jan. 15 or 22 at 7 p.m. at the Potter’s House Community Church at 2221 Moose Rd. in West Kelowna. If you are unable to attend either meeting, contact chair Ricki Morin at rick2547@telus.net