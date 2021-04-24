Pinot Gris is one of those wines that plays nice with everyone.
What that means is the fresh and crisp white wine is a crowd pleaser whether it’s sipped on its own or paired with seafood or pizza.
Some Pinot Gris, usually the bulk version called Pinot Grigio from Italy, often gets the backhanded compliment of being eminently quaffable, if a bit nondescript.
However, the Pinot Gris style in the Okanagan is more fruit-forward, textural and distinctive.
The Valley’s sunshine, soil and winemaking tends to bring out the best in the wine with aromas and flavours of crisp apple, baked pear and melon backed up by some nice minerality.
Such attributes make the 2020 Pinot Gris ($19) the star at Poplar Grove Winery on the Naramata Bench.
“Definitely, it’s our biggest brand,” says manager Chris Holler.
“We’ve produced 11,000 cases of the 2020 vintage, which is now out, and we want to go to 14,000 cases next year.”
Poplar Grove winemaker Stefan Arnason blessed the Gris with a little extra skin contact to give the wine that texture that feels good in the mouth, and fermented and aged it in big stainless-steel tanks to keep freshness and crispness.
Poplar Grove is owned and operated by the Holler family — Tony and Barb, who bought the property in 2017, and their four sons, Chris, Andrew, Matthew and Eric.
The winery also has three other new releases — a lightly oaked peach-and-lemon 2019 Chardonnay ($22), a strawberry-and-cream 2020 Rose ($22) and the smooth 2017 Cabernet Franc ($35).
Poplar Grove is open for tastings by appointment, the restaurant’s patio is open for lunch and dinner and Sunday brunch and picnic baskets are available to enjoy on the grounds.
Have your wines ready
You should have these four wines chilled and ready for sipping this spring and summer.
The Quails’ Gate 2020 Rose ($19) from West Kelowna is pale pink with aromas and flavours of watermelon and tart cranberry.
The L’Ostal 201 Rose ($17) from France is also pale pink with a strawberry-and-grapefruit profile.
A combination of fermentation and aging in stainless-steel tanks and oak barrels means the 2019 Boschendal Chardonnay ($20)
from South Africa has both fresh yellow plum and lemon aromas and flavours with a butterscotch finish.
You should always have a bottle of sparkling on hand in case there’s a celebration or its Tuesday night. An affordable and approachable one is Villa Sandi Asolo Porsecco Superiore ($21) from Italy for its apple-and-lemon freshness with fine bubbles.
All four of these wines are distributed in BC by Vancouver-based Appellation Wine Marketing, which specializes in representing estate-grown wines from around the world.
Gift basket supports Mamas
The BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival is donating 100% of the profits from sales of its gift baskets to Kelowna-based Mamas for Mamas until May 15. This is a phenomenal way to enjoy B.C. wine, cider, spirits and beer and support charity at the same time.
The festival is also touting the latest collection of wines, gin, cider, craft ale, honey and other goodies for $150 as an ideal Mother’s Day gift.
Check out thebcbasket.com for product specifics and to order.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca.