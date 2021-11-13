Mother Nature is up to her old (and unpredictable) tricks. November has been both warmer and colder than normal, and we can go from a windy rainstorm on Tuesday morning to a beautiful sunny afternoon.
So the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen picked the best days and did two of our favourite routes: Kelowna Airport Loop involving the Okanagan Rail Trail, Old Vernon Road and Bulman Road; and Kelowna waterfront parks from Rotary Marsh Park to Boyce-Gyro Beach Park.
November means most cyclists have put their two-wheelers in storage for the winter so there are only a few hardy souls out enjoying the last few rides and the last bits of fall colours.
November is also the month for the official start of the Okanagan’s winter season with cross-country resorts hoping for enough snow and cold to open their trails. So it’s time to launch the annual series looking at changes and programs coming to the valley’s winter hotspots. Sovereign Lake Nordic Club is first in line, below.
—————
Sovereign was hoping to open for the season on Nov. 5, but delayed it until Friday, due to rain and warm temperatures.
A limited number of cross-country trails were available on opening day yesterday.
That follows a busy off-season and a record-setting 3,000-plus membership last winter.
The largest cross-country ski and snowshoe club in Canada was named Community Partner of the Year for 2019-20 by BC Parks.
“We are so deeply honoured to receive this recognition for our volunteerism efforts, community involvement and sustainable tourism model in creating a world-class, cross-country ski destination,” said general manager Troy Hudson.
That record membership resulted in a three-year plan to strengthen programs from Bunny Rabbits through to Masters. Budgeted programs expenditures for 2021-22 will double from 2019-20.
Head coach Eric de Nys accepted a new role as Nordiq Canada’s Next-Gen coach so the new head coach is Jacqueline Akerman from Biathlon Canada.
She is joined by last season’s office manager Candace Bourque as the new programs administrator responsible for program registrations and communication. Bunnies coach Andrew Casey is the new Skill Development program lead responsible for the Bunnies, JackRabbit and Track Attack programs for kids ages five through 12.
Mike Bell is the new Masters High Performance coach with many of its 40 athletes gunning for strong showings at the upcoming World Masters Championships in Canmore, Alta.
Annik Levesque is the new biathlon head coach assisted by biathlon program administrator Lynn Algra, who has served on the board as well as a volunteer coach. Algra, chair for biathlon events at the upcoming BC Winter Games, played a big part in construction of a new range this fall.
Jennifer Hyde is the new office manager and Frances Weeks is the ski school administrator.
These new positions will be supported through a small increase in programming fees, revenue from competitions, fundraising and directing $10 from each season pass sold to support programs.
“The plan provides much-needed staffing horsepower to grow programs, enhance the culture and community of Nordic skiing at Sovereign Lake, and create a new and engaged programs committee that focuses on skills development, competitions, events and volunteers, says the board of directors’ announcement.
The club also became the first Living Wage Ski Area Operator in Canada, not only meeting the minimum designation requirements but exceeding them to create fair and equitable paying jobs for all employees.
The biathlon program not only sold out for the 2021-22 season but saw an increase in training camp requests from across the country. Plus it has a BC Winter Games competition in February.
Sovereign is making significant changes to its biathlon range: a new firing line, 20 wireless target systems, a concrete back and floor pad, lead containment devices, internal LED light system and roof. The biathlon penalty loops had a significant upgrade and widening of a few key sections. Concrete work was completed in September, and the target system and roof assembly arrived in October.
“Through a generous financial donation by an anonymous donor and grant from the BC Games Society, SLNC will have one of the most modern biathlon ranges in the country,” said Hudson.
Sovereign will also host the Mexican National Championships as part of the FIS Western Canada Cup (Dec 4-5) in the quest by Mexican Ski Federation members for FIS points and spots at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.
During work parties on Sept. 18 and 26, the “moat” at the lodge’s parking lot entrance was finally filled in to eliminate an early-season dip and slippery conditions, and make the access more wheelchair-friendly. There are new stairs and more parking lot lighting for safer night skiing.
On Sept. 18 alone, 30 “superhero” volunteers got all of the wood in for the season and completed a huge amount of trail brushing.
—————
Friends of Mission Creek Society will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday.
Due to COVID-19, it will be held virtually via Zoom and will be for members only this time around, says secretary Rhea Wiseman.
“Some Greenway updates: Phase 3a, east of KLO Creek, has reopened for hiking. The official opening will happen in the spring. Cedars Bridge repairs have been completed and work is progressing on replacing the boardwalk through the wetlands near the bridge. The Greenway is especially beautiful at this time of the year with all the autumn colours. Enjoy!”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff
is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net