West Kelowna restauranteur Trevor Jones likes to support local. So much so that he has commissioned a West Kelowna artist to create two enormous works for The Landing Kitchen + Bar, his new waterfront restaurant in the Cove Lakeside Resort.
“It makes sense to do business with people locally as much as possible,” said Jones, who also owns Il Mercato Social Kitchen in West Kelowna.
Jones is completely changing the decor of the former Bonfire Restaurant and wanted it to have a local feel.
He commissioned West Kelowna’s Linda Lovisa to create two 24- by 48-inch paintings that will be reproduced as 4x8-foot artist prints to hang from the ceiling of the new restaurant.
“I love her paintings,” he said.
Lovisa delivered the first of two paintings last week — a canoe ashore at a popular West Kelowna inlet.
Accessible only by watercraft, Lovisa said it’s a nice spot to pull in and have a picnic lunch on a summer day.
Initially Jones had asked Lovisa to paint a 4x8-foot work for the restaurant; however, it would not only be expensive, but also would take Lovisa the better part of a year to complete.
Instead, Lovisa suggested she paint smaller works that could be printed as a 4x8-foot artist reproduction on canvas.
She would be able to complete the two paintings and have them reproduced in time for the restaurant opening.
Local business Mouldings and More will be doing the stretching of the work and delivery.
The second painting is of a canoe in Northern Ontario and has an Algonquin feel to it.
Jones came from Ontario, so Lovisa said the two paintings represent his journey from Ontario to the Okanagan.
Lovisa will sell both original paintings and will have one
4x8-foot artist reproduction print on canvas made of each painting for the Landing.
Some of Lovisa’s original works will also be hung in the restaurant,
Lovisa said it will be a real treat to eat dinner at the Landing surrounded by her own work.
“I don’t have a lot of my own work at home,” she said.
Jones had initially hoped to have the Landing open for take-out in April, but with recent provincial health regulations banning indoor dining until at least April 19,
he has held off.
“For the most part, even though we have a wonderful heated patio there, most people don’t want to sit on a patio in April and freeze,” he said.
Jones will be watching what provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has to say Monday, but doesn’t expect she will be lifting any health orders.
Jones, who called the provincial government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic reactionary, would like to see the province come up with a plan that would share what actions the government would take at specific thresholds so businesses can plan.
“Right now, we’re opening and closing businesses,” said Jones, adding he was making thousands of dollars in orders the day Henry announced the closure of indoor dining. Jones expects the Landing will be open mid-May.