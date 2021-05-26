A Kelowna woman still going strong at age 88 was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the B.C. Child Care Awards of Excellence ceremony Tuesday.
Magdalena Amestica maintains her full-time job as a play trauma therapist.
Immigrating to Canada from Chile in 1975, her calming nature was quickly noticed, a news release about the award winners said. “Her healing abilities stem from her belief that love is a universal language, and you do not need English to express it.”
“This past year, our lives were turned upside down, but early childhood educators and child care providers worked hard to adapt, safely and quickly, providing a sense of routine and comfort for B.C. children and their families,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Develop-ment. “Their achievements deserve our gratitude and recognition on a daily basis, but this year more than ever I’m honoured to celebrate their exceptional achievements.”
The ceremony was held online and hosted by Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care. May is Child Care Month in B.C. Amestica and four other winners were chosen from 88 nominees.
To view the awards ceremony, visit: youtube.com/watch?v=LyEs7ObvpsE