It was another week of exploring new territory while re-acquainting with old favourites.
This week. the Sheriff checked out the City of Kelowna’s latest Okanagan Rail Trail project — a $180,000 extension on Manhattan Drive where the four-metre rail trail only goes halfway down the street. Then you can angle along a gravel path in Sunset Drive Park to get to Rotary Marshes.
A new packed-gravel surface awaits asphalt paving, but then the ORT diverts onto the street where there is currently parking on the north side of Manhattan Drive.
To the casual onlooker, there appears to be enough space to keep the trail off-road (and keep the parking).
“There is approximately three metres behind the curb to the property line which could theoretically accommodate a narrow two-way cycle path,” said Miguel Lamothe, a design technician with the city.
“However, it would be very expensive throw-away work (wasted taxpayer dollars) and would not be very safe; it does not meet accepted safety standards for such facilities. A narrow two-way path next to parked cars is dangerous for dooring potential. Without co-operation from Tolko for land, there would be conflicts with street lights, hydrants, grading issues that may require retaining walls, etc.”
So the city’s current approach is to complete a cycling connection to the existing multi-use path on Sunset Drive and work with the future development of the Tolko property to attain the appropriate amount of land to construction a four-metre, multi-use, off-road pathway, he said.
—————
More good news for the KVR Trail this week.
The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) is working with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC) on more trail improvements between Bellevue Creek Trestle above Kelowna and Glenfir Station above Naramata.
“The improvements include brushing, grading and raising the tread (trail surface) in certain areas that see annual flooding.
Locations have been identified by a registered professional forester and the project will be done using heavy machinery,” said Mike Overend, TOTA’s director of destination development.
“This may result in the closure of certain sections of the trail while crews are working in order to maintain worker and public safety.
“We advise people to be cautious utilizing the trail between Monday and Friday for the duration of the work. The trail will be fully open on the weekends.”
Work began Tuesday and will take three weeks.
In October, the Ministry of Forests hired Solano Resources Ltd. of Penticton at a cost of $100,000 for significant repairs to this section after numerous complaints about huge potholes and flooding.
In-kind donations from the contractor and Chute Lake Lodge raised the total to $140,000.
The latest contract “is an extension of some work that has already been undertaken. We plan to do some more trail work after this contract ends. There is some trail capping that will need to be done to complete the full scope of work. On top of that, we will be doing signage. The timelines for that, though, depend on the planning process,” said Overend.
“The trail-surfacing work this spring from TOTA’s expense will come in around $110,000 … And we will continue to utilize the (provincial) grant funding for further improvements, mainly on the signage and amenities after this trial work is complete.”
—————
The Sheriff checked out several non-residential areas of Wilden through to Knox Mountain East in Kelowna this week, then shared routes with Constant Companion Carmen.
One lucky find was the Sheriff’s secret pond where he used to relax with his first horse, Miss Amber. She was Canadian so he called her Miss A (Eh).
On Wednesday, cycling buddy Kent took us on a backroad loop from Armstrong to Enderby via the whoop-de-doo two-kilometre Canyon Road hill. Great outing including a stop at the goat farm on Hullcar Road.
—————
A followup to last week’s column about BC Parks not providing a trail map for Ellison Provincial Park on its website, but instead referring users to the North Okan-agan Cycling Society’s website.
Reader Darren suggested using the Trailforks app, “originally created by the folks at the Pinkbike mountain biking website in Squamish. It has good info on trails in western Canada and is the best resource I’ve seen for trails.
“I found it invaluable when navigating Smith Creek and Rose Valley trails (West Kelowna) for the first time and learning the trail networks. Most of my riding is within an hour cycling distance from home so I don’t need to use maps very often. I can appreciate the usefulness of paper (suggested by the Sheriff). The number of people who rely on GPS alone, or even worse, smartphones, is too high. In the middle of nowhere, it’s best to have something that won’t break or suffer from a dead battery and a compass, and the skill to use both.”
Ingrid Neumann, a director with Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society, noted her group has created an online interactive trail map that lists 57 Greater Vernon trails at arcg.is/iSnWn, which includes Ellison Provincial Park trails.
“The trails are rated according to difficulty: easy (green), moderate (blue) and difficult (black). The maps can also be accessed from our website, ribbonsofgreen.ca. On the map, each trail has a photo and description that includes length, features, parking locations, access directions and wheelchair accessibility suggestions.
“The Ellison Provincial Park trails are listed as No. 14 under the blue moderate tab.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net