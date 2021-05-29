This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot in the SOS series is a hidden wildlife viewing spot in Sunset Drive Park in Kelowna (via a short path between Manhattan Drive and the large viewing platform). An artistic bench overlooks a metal heron sculpture and occasional waterfowl, above. Okanagan Rail Trail users now cut through the small park to get to Rotary Marshes. The City of Kelowna is extending the ORT to Sunset Drive which will bypass this secret gem and make it even more secret.