Another adventure in the North Okanagan — exploring new-to-us mountain bike trails and kayaking the north end of Okanagan Lake.
It’s been years since we camped at Ellison Provincial Park (or kayaked there from Coral Beach in Lake Country).
So you forget what a great natural park this is: wilderness-style camping on 220 hectares of forested benchlands above beautiful sandy beaches in sheltered coves in-between rocky shorelines of scenic headlands.
However, its hiking trails along the headlands are steep, and require diligent care and attention, especially if you didn’t know you were going there and were wearing clogs.
BC Parks provides a campground map on its website but strangely, you have to go to the North Okanagan Cycling Society’s website (nocs.ca) for maps and app access. Strange because BC Parks has erected the trail map on the trails; it could easily be posted on the website. Tip: the Sheriff always snaps a photo of trail maps on his cell phone at trailheads for quick reference on the ride.
We discovered Ellison has a great trail network which connects to more than 35 kilometres of Predator Ridge trails. Its trail maps are posted on its trails and downloadable from the website: predatorridge.com.
The degree of difficulty ranges from green cross-country to technical rocky Mantle and Granite. Predator Ridge trails wind through the same ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forest with grassy open areas.
Ellison doesn’t have an official boat launch but there is a lake access with a small unload-load area downhill from the pair of parking lots at the north end of the campground, which double as overflow camping.
Those rocky headlands are magnificent from the water, especially those with peach-coloured cliffs. And then the million-dollar mansions, many hugging the steep terrain. Highly recommended.
—————
In a sign that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has restarted in-person regional parks programs. Visitor Services staff are offering interpretative programs for pre-registered participants following the latest COVID safety guidelines.
“We’re so excited to be able to once again share our park programs with visitors. In order to keep staff and participants safe, we’re limiting the number of people for each of our programs. They must also pre-register on our website at rdco.com/parksevents. Of course, hand sanitizer will be available and physical distancing maintained,” says Isabella Hodson, supervisor of community relations and visitor services.
Information on dates, times and locations for these programs and more can be found at: rdco.com/parksevents or in the latest Park Program Guide. Among the programs available during the rest of May and June:
* Pond Study: join a guided walk to the turtle pond in Mission Creek Regional Park and learn about the aquatic critters that call it home.
* Let’s Talk Trees: learn about various tree species in the Central Okanagan and how they connect with each other.
* Four Food Chiefs: staff will celebrate and share knowledge of these four pillars of the syilx culture and people for thousands of years.
—————
The Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail’s quarterly newsletter has lots of news, including information on the first downloadable, printable trail map and multi-purpose brochure.
The trail map has a QR code link to the online interactive map as well as a link to some of the trail’s interesting stories at: okanaganrailtrail.ca and the website’s Learn More topics covered at each of the established interpretive sites. The brochure also provides trail etiquette and safety tips.
This year’s limited production will be used as a trial to guide future editions. If you want to print more than 10 copies, email: hello@okanaganrailtrail.ca. Copies of the brochure and a map poster will also be provided to trail-oriented businesses on request and while supplies last.
Businesses which serve rail trail users can receive a wall poster with the map, and information on how to best use and enjoy the trail. This 24-by-36-inch poster can be downloaded and sent to a printer or copy centre for printing for individual use. A limited number of printed posters will be available by donation by emailing: hello@okanaganrailtrail.ca.
Three of the four rail trail owner jurisdictions — Kelowna, Lake Country and Regional District of North Okanagan (Okanagan Indian Band still awaiting federal approval) — have several trail improvements completed or underway including:
* New washrooms at the Westkal parking area;
* Indigenous art installations along Pelmewash Parkway close to the ORT;
* Extension of the rail trail to the Kelowna waterfront along Manhattan Drive;
* Trail design and permitting work are underway and construction is expected to commence in late 2021 on a 1.3-kilometre multi-use trail that will provide trail users with a safe crossing under Highway 97 between Bailey Road (Commonage, Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hills Resort) and the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail which connects to the ORT.
The Regional District of North Okanagan received $210,000 from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) which was established to invest in small-scale infrastructure projects throughout B.C.
Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail now has 63 active Trail Ambassadors and Trail Stewards who connect with trail users and care for the trail corridor. To learn more about volunteering, check out the website or email: volunteer@ okanaganrailtrail.ca.
FORT is still seeking donations to finish the northern trail gateway at Km zero. Last year saw the first phase of site restoration to convert a railyard to the Km zero trailhead. The next phase is to complete the site by adding a plaza, entrance kiosk and interpretive installations — elements that define the gateway to the spectacular Kalamalka Lake section.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net