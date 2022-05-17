Public education has a long history in what is now Ellison district. The Okanagan Valley’s fourth public school opened in that rural district in 1894. The three earlier public schools were Okanagan School (Benvoulin; opened in 1874), Priest’s Valley School (Vernon; opened in 1883) and Kelowna School (opened in 1892).
By 1894, there were sufficient children to warrant the district having its own public school. Local rancher and farmer George Whelan notified provincial authorities of this situation and the necessary funding for a school and teacher was provided by the provincial Department of Education. Plans were put in place to construct a one-room school house, near where the Ellison Community Hall (formerly the 1912 Ellison School) is located, on Old Vernon Road. This school house would not be available until September of 1895 and so another location was secured, to serve as a classroom.
Ellison’s first public education facility was therefore in a small upstairs room in Joseph Christien’s squared-log home. This school room opened its doors in September of 1894, serving the children from several local families, including the McKinleys, Rices and Whelans. These children, Ellison’s first public school students, were taught by Miss Dorothea Thomson (1877-1976).
The classroom in Joseph Christien’s house was a temporary measure, utilized while the new schoolhouse was under construction. Okanagan Mission School (Ellison) opened its doors in 1895, under the tutelage of Miss Thomson. She taught in that school until 1898, when she announced that she was taking a leave of absence from teaching.
In those early days, each British Columbia public school had its own trustees, usually three in number. School districts had not yet been created — this did not happen until 1945, and so each school’s trustees played an important role, not the least of which was ensuring that there was a teacher available to teach the children.
Securing teachers in rural British Columbia schools was not an easy task. Many teachers in those small schools were young, single women — married women were usually not permitted to teach in public schools in those days —often fresh out of teacher training at “Normal School.”
It was generally accepted that remote, rural schools had to hire their teachers from outside of their area, often from larger urban centres such as Victoria, New Westminster, Nanaimo or Vancouver, or even from out-of-province.
Okanagan Mission School was fortunate that Thomson lived locally, having come to the Central Okanagan with her family from the Shetland Islands in May of 1892. Making things even easier for her school’s three trustees, Miss Thomson taught at that school for five years, one year in the classroom in the upstairs of Joseph Christien’s home and four years in the newly-constructed 1895 school house. This was much longer than was the norm for young teachers in rural schools.
When Thomson announced in 1898 that she was taking a leave of absence, Okanagan Mission School’s three trustees — Joseph Christien, Prior Brown and George Whelan — faced the challenge of hiring a replacement teacher so their school might re-open in September of 1898, following the usual summer break.
Whelan, secretary of Okanagan Mission School Board, placed an advertisement in the Victoria Daily Colonist newspaper, seeking a replacement teacher for Okanagan Mission School. This ad, concisely worded and costing the princely sum of $1.20 (20 words @ six cents per word), was run on page 2 of the Friday, March 11, 1898 edition of the Colonist. An invoice for $1.20 was sent by the newspaper to Whelan.
Thomson was on leave from her teaching post until 1903.
During those years – September 1898 to September 1903 – Okanagan Mission School had a number of teachers, including Miss Wood, Miss Elsmlie, Miss Harriet Williams (in 1904, she
married Kelowna resident Frank Fraser), Mr. Smith and Miss Cleveland (she taught at Okanagan School about 1900).
I believe Miss Wood was the successful respondent to the 1898 “teacher wanted” advertisement in the Victoria newspaper.
She probably taught in her new school for only one year. During her time as teacher at Okanagan Mission School, she most likely boarded with a local family.
Miss Wood was replaced as teacher at Okanagan Mission School in September of 1899 by Miss F.N. Elmslie. On Nov. 17, 1899, Elmslie received a letter from Alexander Robinson, Superintendent of Education for the Province of British Columbia:
“Madam:
“Allow me to point out that the attendance at your school during the month of October (1899) has fallen below ten. It will be necessary for you to co-operate with your trustees (Messrs Christien, Brown and Whelan) in making every endeavour to retain the required average (ten pupils), otherwise steps will be taken to close the school.”
Robinson’s letter obviously had the desired result.
Okanagan Mission School remained open, serving the needs of local children and ensuring that they received a sound education.
In 1903, Thomson returned to teach in Okanagan Mission School, but she remained there only a year.
On Oct. 11, 1904 at Kelowna, she married local resident William Dalziel Walker.
On their British Columbia Marriage Registration, the groom was described as a bachelor, working as a rancher. The bride was listed as a spinster, but Thomson’s occupation as a public school teacher was not recorded,
there being no place on the marriage registration to record such information for women.
