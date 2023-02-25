As we are still in the throes of late winter, we love to cook some summery foods to remind us of the Okanagan sunshine days ahead.
I love anything and everything coconut and we always have a stock of coconut milk in the pantry. Not all canned coconut milks are good though – make sure to purchase a full fat version (the Aroy-D brand from Thailand is excellent).
Rich, creamy, coconut milk transports me to holiday mode no matter what time of year and this coconut curry sauce is a go do dish for us.
Super easy, it is very versatile and delicious with any white fish, salmon, prawns and even chicken. Thai curry paste is available at most supermarkets and the Thai Kitchen brand offers a red and green curry version and either one works wonderfully to make an easy sauce when mixed with coconut milk.
I recently learned that it is better to cook the coconut milk longer so that the oils separate, and the flavours intensify. When this happens the colour also changes from bright white to a richer golden colour. To get around this, just add more coconut milk near the end of the cooking process and voila! The beautiful white coconut colour returns. These curries are versatile with other vegetables added, or even spinach. Topping with cilantro is also an option and lime, of course, also adds the delicious taste of the tropics.
In next week’s column, I will share my mom’s famous birthday cake recipe! Today happens to be her birthday – Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom Marion Schell!
Jennifer Schell Lirag is an international award winning cookbook author, putting the spotlight on B.C.’s food, farm and drink
community for over 15 years. Follow her on social media at @jenniferschell8
and visit jenniferschell.com
Coconut Curry
Ingredients:
• 10 large shrimp, shelled or 2 lbs. Wild Pacific Halibut fillet, cut into large cubes
• 2 tsp. vegetable oil
• 1 tsp. ginger root, minced
• 1 tsp. garlic, minced
• ½ cup sweet onion, sliced into thin half-moons
• 2 ½ tsp green Thai curry paste
• 1 can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk (we love the Aroy-D brand)
• 1 tbsp. fish
• ¼ tsp. sea salt
• 1 tsp. sugar
• 1 small zucchini, halved and cut into halfmoons
• Limes, to serve
Instructions:
Heat oil on medium-low in a pan with a lid. Add the onion and cook until translucent- approximately 3-4 minutes. Try not to get any colour on the onions as this shows up in the white sauce.
Add the curry paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour in half of the coconut milk and simmer for 10 minutes or until the milk turns slightly golden. If using halibut, lightly season with salt.
Add the fish sauce, zucchini and the other cup of coconut milk to the pan, simmer for another two minutes and then add the shrimp or halibut.
Spoon sauce over the fish, cover and cook for five minutes or until fish begins to separate or flakes easily with a fork. If using shrimp, cook only 2-3 minutes or until pink. Remove from heat, stir in salt, a squeeze of lime and then taste for seasoning. Serve over steamed rice with a wedge of lime.
Pair with 2021 Mayhem Riesling
Off-dry with length for days, it has great depth of flavours expressing an array of stone fruit, orchard fruit & blossoms. Creamy spice notes spearheaded by lemon lime bitters, and hints of minerality making it an ideal pairing for pulled-pork sandwiches, mulligatawny soup or Pad Thai.