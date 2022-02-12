Clear skies, mild weather to start second half of ski season
Believe it or not, we are already halfway through our winter season.
That acknowledgment this week from Silver Star Mountain Resort came as the Okanagan basks in unusual early spring conditions.
The resort announced Wednesday that “mild air moving into the area will drive freezing levels up to near or above the summit by the end of the day. The upper ridge rebuilding over B.C. will keep the sun shining over the next few days with no snow through the forecast period.”
After weeks-long head colds, it was a busy week for the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen with snowshoeing/crampons at Telemark Nordic Centre, classic skiing at Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club, the first e-bike ride of the season and downhill skiing at Big White Ski Resort.
With a 12 C temperature and sunshine on Tuesday, we cycled the Kelowna waterfront. The Sheriff is always looking for a great photo. When he reached Strathcona Park, he walked up to an incredible photo opportunity: a bicycle leaning against a tree, its rider relaxing on a park bench while enjoying beautiful whitecaps on Okanagan Lake, all perfectly framed by tree branches.
As the Sheriff raised his camera, the bicycle keeled over from the stiff breeze, ruining the magical moment. “Oops, your bike fell down,” said the Sheriff, rushing to pick it up and trying to recreate the photo. “That’s OK, I can get it,” he responded. “Actually," said the Sheriff. “Can you sit back on the bench for a photo?” And he did. Too funny.
Our Pleasure on Wheels Meetup group planned to snowshoe Main Trail at Telemark, but the snow was so packed by earlier users that we just added cleats to our winter boots.
Sunshine, –3 C and fine grooming meant another memorable outing at Kelowna Nordic: an unusual route up Riverside Connector and Backcountry Connector, then swooping down Backcountry to the Main Cabin.
On Thursday (International Ski Patrol Day), Big White was bathed in sunshine. Our first runs had crusty snow at the top and soft snow at the bottom but by noon, it was all soft snow for enjoyable spring-like cruising.
Last weekend, the resort organized a red-and-white colourful celebratory ski/snowboard run, refreshments and photo ops at a chairlift chair to salute Big White Olympian Tess Critchlow who followed that up with a sixth-place finish in snowboard cross in Beijing. Canada’s Meryeta O’Dine from Prince George is bringing home a bronze medal.
This weekend, the Welcome to Paradise Para Snowboard World Cup is a precursor to this year’s Beijing Paralympics which start on March 4. The event, previously known as Shred the North, attracts athletes from around the world to compete for spots and preparations for the 2022 Paralympic Games.
—————
This is Stride and Glide weekend at Kelowna Nordic. The second 2021-22 moonlight ski/snowshoe at 6 p.m. today launches a fundraiser for Kelowna General Hospital's Cardiac Care Unit with a self-led or guided tour.
Ward’s Apple Cider will be at the main cabin 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. with a large bonfire when everyone returns.
The suggested event contribution is $5 for non-members. Donation boxes are located at all trailheads. RSVP to Wendy Vandenberg at wvandenberg@telus.net, if you plan to attend.
On Sunday, participants can snowshoe or cross-country ski
8 a.m.-noon with a $20 suggested donation.
An outdoor barbecue of bratwurst will be served compliments of Bonanza Meats with beverages provided by SteamWhistle Brewing, noon-2 p.m. Prizes will be drawn for those who raise more than $100. Register at kghfoundation.com/2022-stride-and-glide. The inaugural event in 2021 raised more than $50,000.
—————
Snow reports at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre are occasionally hilarious due to translations from the groomer’s voice-to-text report.
On Feb. 8: “Our groomer hit a boulder on Green Mountain Road last night and didn’t make it into work. She’s okay, but her car isn’t. As a result, there is no new grooming today. The good news is that there wasn’t any snow overnight so the ski trails will still be in good shape.”
On Feb. 4: “One of our school program kids arrived in a sit-ski and who is at Nickel Plate for him to meet? Only the best sit-skiers in Canada (Canadian Paralympic Team) on their way to the Olympics! His smile said more than a million words."
Feb. 3: “Huh!? Trails that will be done today about 10 cm and no snow incentive meters in ocean oil inner trails cannonball cannonball lower metal midnight sun (etc.).”
—————
Skiers who register for the Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon before the early-bird deadline of midnight Sunday will not only save money, but will be entered into a draw to win prizes including two packages of free accommodation on April 1-3 at Chilcoot Lodge.
Sovereign Lake Nordic Club and Silver Star resort are inviting cross-country skiers of all abilities to participate in this new event on April 2-3 as the season ends.
The event, part of the VISMA Classic Series, gives participants two options in three key areas: 21- or 40-kilometre distance, classic or skate technique, and competitive or non-competitive start waves. Skiers will start at the Sovereign Lake stadium and finish on Main Street in Silver Star Village.
More information and registration for one or both days is at sovereign2silverstar.com/registration. More volunteers are still needed; contact the volunteer coordinator at: xcskierpat@yahoo.com.
—————
This weekend, Sovereign Lake is hosting its first national-level biathlon event in its new range: the Biathlon World Youth Junior Championships Trials.
“The majority of these athletes have never skied at Sovereign so to be able to offer a high-quality test event for this group of roughly 75 of the absolute best biathletes in Canada is a real treat,” said GM Troy Hudson.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net