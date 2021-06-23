Dad was the word as Westbank First Nation Youth and Recreation Team hosted a Father’s Day Drive Thru Friday afternoon. Dads in the community could drop by, drive up and receive a dessert with their choice of coffee or tea and a gift bag that included a ribeye steak from Johny’s Fresh Meats and Deli, steak seasoning and barbecue sauce as well as a gift card for either a hot towel shave or a haircut at Razorback Barbers.
The event ran from noon to 5 p.m. or until all 75 gift bags were handed out.
The Youth and Rec Team also held a Mother’s Day Drive Thru in May, which had a great turnout.
The drive-thru was a first for the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day events.
“We wanted to honour our dads out there,” said Nicole Werstuik, WFN’s youth and recreation manager, “Honouring is what we love to do in our community. “