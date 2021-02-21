OVERVIEW: The rules change as some individuals settle into their power or position. There is still some game playing afoot.
Unexpected sources of income help to tip the scales as backing is switched from one to the other in a surprise move. Time will tell if this was a good idea or not.
The push is on to advance agendas or reach important goals. Information that comes forward can have an effect on status or reputation of all involved.
Take a politic position. Some are thrown under the bus. The full moon in Virgo encourages practical thought and action. Get clearance on funding from those in control. Update past agreements or make a new deal.
ARIES: Pull a rabbit out of the hat and rise to a better position. Others will be caught off guard.
TAURUS: Join forces with associates to secure some backing or involvement in going forward.
GEMINI: You have a power source that others are not aware of. Call on them if you feel its time.
CANCER: Legal or official matters ramp up. Discuss a plan of action with those in top positions.
LEO: Decide if where you are and what you have is enough. You are ready to take action now.
VIRGO: You want to feel settled and secure no matter what the situation is. Pull rank if you can.
LIBRA: You gain easily now on any level. Others recognize your value and agree to make way.
SCORPIO: Your words carry weight and give direction to those who want to know whats next.
SAGITTARIUS: You are on top of your game and others agree you are important key player.
CAPRICORN: Dive in where others won’t and you come out smelling like a rose. Take charge.
AQUARIUS: Pull strings behind the scenes and this can affect individuals or their situations.
PISCES: You allow your passions to show where they count. Private relationships will grow.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears Saturdays. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.