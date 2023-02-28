Imagine arriving in a foreign country, with little or no understanding of the culture or language, without family or friends to guide you through the complexities of daily living.
Many people who find themselves in that situation describe an ongoing feeling of isolation and anxiety, while trying to navigate the overwhelming feeling of “newness.”
From Lake Country to Peachland, Kelowna-based Project Literacy has stepped in to help people of all ages and abilities.
The non-profit organization has been a mainstay in the community for 37 years, and the services are free.
Although new Canadians make up the bulk of the volunteer-based tutoring group, with almost 85 per cent in need of English language skills, Project Literacy also provides reading comprehension help to children, upgrading comprehension skills for the workplace, help in reading and writing effectively, acquiring basic math skills and digital learning for seniors.
Help can also be found if an individual is experiencing problems in filling out application forms, upgrading literacy skills for job advancement or university entrance requirements.
All of the programs are run entirely with volunteer tutors, on a one-to-one basis, with both daytime and evening sessions that typically last an hour at a time.
“We match tutors with learners, and they devise a plan that will work best for them,” said president Charlene Covington. “We assess each person on their reading, writing or language skills.”
Each individual may present a wide spectrum of needs, with some needing a “refresher course” while others “don’t know the alphabet.”
The reliance on volunteer tutors is not lost on the organization, which currently has help from 100 “generous and very kind-hearted” people, added Elaine Johnston, who has been with Project Literacy as a tutor for some 20 years.
“Becoming a tutor is not too difficult,” she explained. “We need a resume, a criminal record check, references and a generous heart. People can apply on line.”
Those in need of help are often referred from other agencies in the Central Okanagan, including the Kelowna Community Resources office, which is often the first-base contact for newcomers, and is located next door to Project Literacy.
Johnston elaborated on tutors, noting that they are “average people, 19- to 91-years-old” who have an interest in helping others with many different levels of literacy.
How long the tutor/student relationship lasts depends on the people involved. She recounted one situation where the tutor spent “10 years helping an autistic fellow.”
The matches can “become very personal” with many teaching connections deepening, maturing and turning into more family connections that can last for many years.
Tutoring being a flexible journey, some tutors choose a practical, hands-on approach in helping with mundane day-to-day chores, such as explaining what is on grocery store shelves.
Tasks can be as simple as knowing what laundry soap, hair wash or baby needs are, where to find those items and how to use them.
It’s easy if you can read the labels. Not so much if you have don't know the language.
Project Literacy also provides unique sessions named I-Pals, where children and parents can be tutored together as a family.
A school-based early reading program has tutors helping children in Grades 1 to 4 get more familiar with books and a summer book camp for Grades 4 to 10 also helps young learners “get enthusiastic” about reading.
Project Literacy also offers help with the ins and outs of becoming a Canadian citizen, upgrading assistance for on-the-job advancement or help with language proficiency tests.
After an online application is submitted, prospective tutors are interviewed and matched with a learner.
They are given a lesson plan, resources and training for the specific needs of each individual, based on assessment results and the goals of the student.
Lessons are from one to two hours, depending on the language level.
Over the years, the project has seen many nationalities cross the threshold seeking help with language or math skills, including from Mexico, Korea, Iran, and most recently an influx of Ukrainian refugees.
Many are referred from Kelowna Community Resources, and many more are drop-ins from “word of mouth” interactions throughout the Okanagan Valley.
Project Literacy can be reached at 250-762-2163