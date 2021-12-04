When the valley bottom has 18 C and the ski hills have temperatures up to 5 C, you have your choice of biking under beautiful sunny skies or experiencing spring skiing three months early.
In-between raindrop days, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen revisited some of our favourite cycle routes last weekend and checked out the new Ethel Street “turnbike” — a turnpike-style way to cycle on a concrete-barrier bike path from Raymer Avenue near Okanagan College to the Cawston Avenue multi-use path in the North End.
On Monday, biking buddy Jim took 10 of us along interesting routes through the Mission (numerous walkways avoiding busy streets) and around East Kelowna.
Just when you thought you have seen it all, you discover a lakeside path from Rotary Beach Park to the Cook Road boat launch. The Sheriff thought Fascieux Creek Wetland was just a small neighbourhood park but, in fact, there are lovely gravel paths on both sides of the creek between Casorso Road and Richter Street. A perfect Secret Okanagan Spot.
There were also rough East Kelowna trails nicknamed after friends: Glen’s Trail from Miller Road to Gallagher’s Boulevard South, and Nora’s Trail (aka Gulley Road Trail best done downhill from Hart Road). And Jim threw in Thomson Marsh Park and Munson Pond.
Meanwhile, Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club had a soft opening last weekend with a warning: “There will be the odd branch, tree debris or rock that may show up near the edges. The trails may still possibly be soft in places.”
Similar to what happened after the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre opened, “the trails have been closed again for skiing due to the warm, wet conditions. Snowshoeing is also poor at low elevations,” said club secretary Wendy Vandenberg on Tuesday. Check kelownanordic.com for the latest update.
The annual series on Okanagan cross-country ski areas and downhill resorts continues today with Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club.
“The club occupies a unique niche in the realm of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing with its success at what it does best: the laid-back ambience and freedom to choose,” said president Ryland Garton. “It is something that is to be preserved for future generations — in the face of rising costs and global warming — that we can all be proud of.”
About 160 members (out of 800) attended the Nov. 19 annual general meeting and for the first time in 25-plus years, the executive wasn’t acclaimed. Elected were incumbents Garton as president and Wendy Vandenberg as secretary; plus newcomers John Davina as vice-president and Judy Lloyd as treasurer. Incumbent directors Tom Ferguson, George Carr and Craig Lewis were joined by new directors Karen Gretzinger, Jeff Stibbard and Gerry Zimmerman.
Dave Thomas, vice-president, signwriter and building director, and Hugh Carmichael, trail and buildings director, retired.
When Garton asked new members what they like about Kelowna Nordic trails and facilities, the answer was almost always the same: great trails and grooming (both ski and snowshoe), rustic facilities, friendly atmosphere and above all, choice of trails and entrances.
“Some new skiers and snowshoers with dogs wondered why they weren’t here sooner. Many new skier members took advantage of our 44-year tradition of free ski lessons and our instructors had a great time teaching them one-on-one (or two). It is a thrill to see people barely able to stand on skis, gliding easily with confidence an hour or so later.”
This season, Kelowna Nordic is planning to build a dedicated training area for ski instructors to free up main trails for other users. Holes have been excavated and two new biffies are ready to be installed at the Main Cabin as soon as possible.
Midway through last season, Kelowna Nordic purchased the latest model of snow tiller for the groomers which worked very well. Crucial drive parts for the snowcats are being rebuilt. Tolko Log Haulers Group donated $10,000 for repairs/maintenance to the excavator, dump truck and bulldozer.
Trail work was somewhat limited by COVID-19 last year, but the club ramped it up with the end of this year’s fire season.
Opening some trails closed last year due to hazards was a priority along with making junctions easier for the groomers. The Summit car park was enlarged.
The snowshoe trail network continues to expand and evolve with a new trail to the highest area, Nordic Mountain at 5,026 feet, and new view areas on Thunder Mountain. These, along with the Venture Outpost Shelter, will give snowshoers more reason to return.
There was a slight increase in membership fees this season to reflect the increasing cost of fuel. The suggested day-use donation for skiers remains the same at $15 for adults ($7 youth/student) but increases to $10 for adult snowshoers to reflect the increased trail kilometres and shelters available.
Two successful work days were held this fall. On Oct. 31, 40 members split, transported and stacked wood for the Main, Meadow and Backcountry cabins.
On Nov. 7, 16 members returned to split and stack the remaining wood at Main, Log and Meadow cabins. The Main Cabin was cleaned on Oct 30, and Log and Meadow cabins were done on Nov 7.
This season, the club will again host the Stride and Glide for the KGH Foundation on Feb. 12-13. It is offering Kelowna Nordic Masters Social Ski Lessons from Jan. 9 to Feb. 27.
And it is introducing a Nordic Host program (contact Lisa Howard before Dec. 10 at: Ljhoward@telus.net or 250-212-1383). More information will be included in an upcoming column.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net