By Dianne Fidler
(nee Tucker)
Special to The Daily Courier
This appeared in Kelowna Courier on Sept. 13, 1948, page 5:
“Dr. Ivan Beadle, Organist and Choir Director of First United Church, Kelowna, has opened a studio at 2122 Richter St. for instruction in piano, organ, violin, theory and singing. Students prepared for all recognized examinations. Also coached for University Degrees. Apply 2122 Richter St. Kelowna. Phone 1149.”
A point of interest is the origin of the word “beadle.” It was derived from the name of a medieval court official called a beadle. A beadle performed similar duties to those of a bailiff in a modern court of law, as well as acting as a sort of town crier, and later as a constable of the parish.
I met Dr. Ivanhoe Alan Neville Beadle in 1950 at his home on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna. On a Saturday morning, my older sister and I boarded the Silver Green Bus on the corner of Benvoulin Road and Highway 97, delivering us to town for my first piano lesson. The bus route at that time zigzagged onto Sutherland Avenue, travelling past Shady Rest Fish and Chips then north to Bernard. Our bus driver’s name was Bill Pavel.
Dr. Beadle was a portly gentleman who always dressed in a suit, tie and shiny black shoes. One requirement that he had for his students was that they were to be dressed as though performing in a recital. Girls wore dresses or skirts and blouses to lessons, as we did to school. Our lessons were taught from the Royal Conservatory of Music syllabus as well as our adjudicated examinations.
Ivan Beadle had received his Doctorate Degree of Music in London, England. Born in Kent, England, his lovely British accent made him easy to listen to. From time to time, his wife Nora would walk into the living room to listen, always with a lit cigarette between her fingers. In those days, smoking was not uncommon. She, too, was very well dressed in either a woolen suit or a beautiful shiny – likely taffeta – dress and a sweater. To me, she looked quite dramatic and elegant.
Dr. Beadle must have enjoyed living on Bernard Avenue, as every few years my mother would direct me to his new address. The Beadles lived at four different houses on Bernard Avenue, according to the Kelowna Census. In 1953, their address was 781 Bernard Avenue; in 1957, 806 Bernard Avenue; 1962, 795 Bernard Avenue and in 1965, 960 Bernard Avenue. I remember taking lessons at the first three of these homes. I continued with piano, theory and later violin until I graduated and left Kelowna in 1961.
Besides teaching piano, this distinguished gentleman held the position of organist at First United Church, on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street, as well as directing that church’s choirs. The organ, a 1909 Casavant, whose magnificent pipes adorn the chancel, continues to be played to this day.
Now a bit of biographical history: Ivanhoe A. N. Beadle was born on
April 16, 1894 to Alban and Elizabeth (nee Brown) Beadle. Alban Beadle was a farmer. While looking through “Ancestry” records, I discovered that Ivan had been married three times. In 1918, at age 24, he married his first wife, Sarah Monica Rouse; records at that time show that Ivan was a captain in the Royal Navy, stationed at Shorne, Kent, England. Ivan and Sarah had two sons, Ian and Christopher. It is interesting to note that Ian could have been named using Dr. Beadle’s initials, I.A.N. Beadle. Later records show that Ivan and Sarah’s marriage was “dissolved.”
In the 1921 England Census, Ivan’s occupation was listed as musical profession, apprentice. A 1926 ship’s manifesto shows that Ivan landed on Canadian soil for the first time. Coincidently, Nora K. Gilham, his second wife was also on the same passenger list. Once in Canada, Ivan enlisted in the Canadian Military.
On July 10, 1930, the 1st Yorkton Regiment awarded Ivan Beadle his Certificate of Military Qualification and he was promoted to the rank of major. During his military career, Ivan was also awarded the Military Cross, a decoration awarded to officers and other ranks of the British Armed Forces, and formerly awarded to officers of other Commonwealth countries.
In 1934, at Winnipeg, Ivan married Nora Kathleen Gilham, (1898–1978).
Travelling between Montreal and England in 1935, Ivan was listed as a passenger on the Cunard Lines ship “Ascania.” In 1939, he and Nora were on the England Voting Registry. They returned to Canada in 1939 as listed on another ship’s manifest.
The December 11, 1948 edition of “The Vancouver Daily Province” reads: “The wedding of Murray Anderson-Cowie to Constance Fitzpatrick took place at the First United Church in Kelowna with Dr. Ivan Beadle as organist.”
The “Vancouver Sun’’ newspaper’s May 28, 1949 Music Supplement – from a series about B.C. Music Pioneers – included an article “Modesty Goes with Musical Leadership” which reads:
“A United Church organist at Kelowna, Dr. Ivan Beadle, is coaching a number of players with a view to forming a symphony orchestra. He now conducts a
60-voice choral group which presented a fine classical concert this spring.”
The October 22, 1954 “Vancouver Sun” reported that “The organist at the wedding of Doeksen/Gordon at 1st United Church in Kelowna was Dr. Ivan Beadle.”
A paragraph written by Gwen Harding in a First United Church “Historical Society Report” reads:
“Organist and choir director Dr. Ivan Beadle was a remarkable musician trained in England. The average number of choir members was 50-60. A few of the members were Ernie Burnett, Sid Hubble, Tiny Walrod, Archie Hardy, Phyllis Trenwith, Hilda Tutt, Dorothy Jacobsen, Gladys Crosby, Ethel Glenn and Bessie Mitchell. The choir sat in the chancel facing the congregation. (Note: At that time, there were four United Church choirs: youth, boys, seniors and the church choir.)”
Nora Beadle passed away in 1978, after she and Ivan had moved to Victoria in the late 1960s. Later, Ivan met and married Mary Winnifred Mellor. Mary passed away in December 1985. Ivan also died in 1985 at the age of 91 years. Nora and Ivan are buried together in the Royal Oak Burial Park, Victoria with the marker inscribed, “In Loving Memory.”
From the Royal Canadian Legion Magazine, “Last Post:”
“Major Ivan Alan Beadle, MC
Date Deceased: November 2nd, 1985, Age 91
Royal Air Force; Canadian Army: World War I, World War II”
As a young student of Dr. Beadle’s, I knew little about him or his personal history other than he was a patient, talented, articulate and fine gentleman. After much research on Ivanhoe Beadle, I now know how fortunate I was to have had the opportunity to have been one of his many students throughout the years.
Thank you to friends and family members, along with several of Dr. Beadle’s former students, for providing information and sharing their fond memories of our beloved music teacher.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.