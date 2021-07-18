OVERVIEW: Pay attention to signs and signals as there could be hidden messages or warnings. Some are playing games so avoid anything or anyone that could be a trigger.
Actions occur on purpose; assess intent. Its time to get out of dodge when situations become messy.
Make use of the unexpected. Arrive where intuition leads you to be. Some will have to leave where they are as there is no other choice. Have things ready to go.
Love connections require meeting in secret or running away together. Discuss future goals before taking this further as it could affect the plans of others.
Time disclosures to avoid collateral damage. Pick up the pieces.
ARIES: Find the spot you like to regroup your energies and organize plans for the next stage.
TAURUS: Check with those who had your back before and see if they are still available now.
GEMINI: Personal or residential situation eases and you can relax a bit. Discuss the future.
CANCER: You become more focused on finances near or far. Get ready with documentation.
LEO: Your magnetism attracts compliments or flirtations. Have fun with it. Gather together.
VIRGO: Get a clear understanding of what you expect others to do. Take time explaining it.
LIBRA: You should be feeling better as solutions are found. Follow instructions to the end.
SCORPIO: Your words carry weight and can be the deciding factor with positions of others.
SAGITTARIUS: Financial arrangements have a positive effect on your status or reputation.
CAPRICORN: Private wheeling and dealing benefits you and there is more to come. Relax.
AQUARIUS: You shine on the job or in the eyes of others in a more personal way. Its good.
PISCES: It will be easier to work with others once you get them all on the same page now.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.