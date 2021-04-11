Two Okanagan homes are being offered as grand prizes in the 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery.
The lottery raises funds for Vancouver General and UBC hospitals and other health services in Vancouver, including the Burn Fund’s Home Away Program, which offers accommodations for burn and trauma survivors while undergoing treatment.
The lottery winner can choose one of nine grand prizes. One of those prizes is $2.1 million in cash. The others are luxury homes in various parts of the province that come with cars and cash.
A Kelowna home at McKinley Landing is part of a package that includes a 2021 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid, $650,000 in cash, plus $50,000 cash in lieu of furnishings. The total package is valued at more than $2.4 million.
Designed as a summer home, the 2,436 square-foot condo has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an elevator and 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio, plus two parking spots.
The Penticton home at The Ridge development on Fawn Court is part of a package that includes a 2021 BMW sedan, $1.2 million in cash and $50,000 in lieu of furnishings.
The 3,137-square-foot hillside home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a two-car garage. Package value is more than $2.4 million.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the homes are not available for viewing. Tickets can be purchased online at heroeslottery.com, by phone at 1-866-597-4376, or in person at any London Drugs.