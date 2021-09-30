Licenced practical nurses can learn advanced orthopaedic skills through a new program at Okanagan College.
The LPN Orthopaedic Certificate, launching in January, is the first program of its kind in B.C.
“This program will meet the provincial need for a local solution for training opportunities,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a news release.
Training covers a range of topics, including anatomy and physiology, orthopaedic pathology and casting skills. Nurses will be prepared to work along with physicians and nurse practitioners to assess and manage care for conditions and injuries of the musculoskeletal system.
“Orthopaedics is a rapidly growing field for LPNs looking to expand their scope and specialize their skills. “LPNs with this education are high in demand in every health authority,” said Aneta D’Angelo, Director of Clinician Education with Interior Health.
“Nurses who complete the training will be able to apply for Orthopaedic Technician vacancies within many of our Interior Health casting clinics.”
Previously, this training was only available in Alberta.
For more information or to register, go online to okanagan.bc.ca/lpn-orthopaedic-certificate