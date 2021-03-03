When I first started coming to Kelowna as a child in the 1950s to visit my grandparents, John and Mary Hoffman and assorted uncles, aunts and cousins, I was blissfully ignorant of the fact that Kelowna was in a semi-arid area. All I saw were orchards and masses of flowers.
Eventually, it dawned on me that some vegetation in the Okanagan desert at Osoyoos, like lavender and viburnum, actually thrived in much of southern B.C. before we humans came along, when gophers and marmots were at large. Water was conspicuous by its absence.
Besides Osoyoos, north of Kelowna, biodiversity and sustainability also co-exist in the area from where Rutland’s water trickles down, from Sntsk’il’nten (Since te kee n tin), from the Syilx language, also known as Black Mountain.
Far from semi-arid, the deer, grizzly, falcon and flicker enjoy lush forests of fir, aspen, snowberry and saskatoon, a veritable grocery store for all.
For eons, the resources from a myriad of distinct ecosystems in B.C. were managed by the early residents. This included the exquisite elixir, water. The fresh variety is such a precious and limited commodity.
With human populations increasing worldwide and animal and plant numbers decreasing, the debate spiraling upward persists over the guardianship of water, since Canada has such an abundance.
When I was in the Middle East two decades ago, a frequent television transmission was a commercial saying “Don’t waste water,” plastered across the screen: apt advice for a sand dune desert, or even a semi-arid area.
Onto this stable scene of cooperative ecosystems, in 1903, into the Okanagan valley, arrived an Australian, John Matthew Rutland, eventually giving his name to the area. He loved the valley and brought in irrigation. That changed everything.
Along with the resulting profuse peaches, plums and riotous roses, the term “xeriscape” was introduced. Some in Kelowna would still advise us to plant gardens requiring little or no water.
Beauty still exists with limited wet stuff. The top of Mount Baldy becomes quite curly with the golden Arrow Leaved Balsam Root, affectionately known as Okanagan sunflowers, when they pop up here each spring.
Conversely, Mount Everest in Nepal, we’re told, is getting a little balder, losing its moisture-making capability at a concerning rate.
In our valley, Tall Oregon Grape, with leaves like holly, spring up willy-nilly and provide grapes in the autumn, asking nothing more of us than to be left alone. Water guzzling, though graceful Weeping Willow, came later.
Coyotes, badgers, amphibians, lizards and a kaleidoscope of melodious birds co-existed. All arrived on this planet before us, and don’t need to drink too much. With their innate, wild wisdom, they seem to have mastered the art of providing for their need, not greed.
Ferns, goatsbeard and rabbitbrush still flourish in areas with no concrete, metal or glass. But, intriguingly, in Kelowna, we have no rabbits.
One could speculate that the controversial rabbit cull of 2008 occurred because we just couldn’t have any little native critters nibbling at our orchards and our foreign flower beds.
Two hundred years ago, when jackrabbits and all the other creatures were the stewards of the natural resources, the water and air were clean, populations were in balance, aggression was rarely to the death, diets were free of excessive salt, fat and sugar and toxic emissions were unheard of. No single-use plastics. No Pacific garbage patch. And no drug abuse — only medicinal plants, which still exist, only not so plentifully.
We now know that these native animals, the early guardians of the region, have always had their own languages, use tools, and solve problems.
Humans have altered dear old terra firma considerably. We have even gone into outer space where we jettison our garbage so that we’ve created a ring of refuse in orbit.
But planet Earth still has the same limited amount of fresh water as it did 200 years ago and 2,000 years ago, whether it’s used for drinking, washing, spritzing fountains or keeping the 18th hole verdant.
I was astounded to discover some time ago that many apartment building and condo dwellers are not even charged for water, making waste more inevitable. One way to become acutely aware of how much water we use to account for every drop.
Granted, humans have achieved technological, medical, scientific and artistic advances, but what about respecting the artistry and harmony that we newcomers inherited with the land?
How much are we prepared to sacrifice to history’s dustbin in the service of progress? Meanwhile, the displaced plants and animals and even homeless people crouch by the sidelines, grateful for our crumbs.
Kelowna is now the fourth fastest growing city in Canada. So I suppose to reduce, reuse and recycle, adding another R — restore is out of the question.
This era of COVID-19 is an opportunity for us to examine our many habits and see how we can refine them.
The B.C. moto “Splendor Sine Occasu” (Splendor Without Diminishment), can apply to more than just the sun.
With our superior brains, I’m confident we can figure this out.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.