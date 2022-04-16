There were clear blue skies over Kelowna last Saturday morning as the bedroom shades were opened. Then overcast skies, followed by black clouds. Then a hail barrage, enough to cover the horses’ backs.
There was intermittent rain and hail as the Sheriff drove to Penticton for an Okanagan Ebike Riders Group outing along the shoreline of Skaha Lake. What unpredictable spring weather.
But the South Okanagan came through with brilliant sunshine as we cycled the former South Spur of the historic Kettle Valley Railway.
OK, there was five-10 minutes of miniature snowballs cascading off rain gear as our group laughed.
All that warm sunshine meant an ice cream lunch at Tickleberry’s on Main Street in Okanagan Falls. (No Black Cherry!)
On Tuesday, Cyclepath Kelowna held its last bike clinic for Meetup members, this one focusing on e-bikes. The Sheriff has attended these clinics for the past three years and despite accumulating all those tips from owner Garry Norkum, the Sheriff has learned something new every time.
BTW, with its recent expansion to 11,500 square feet, there isn’t another single-location bike store close to its size in the Interior. And it rivals any of the larger bike shops in Vancouver and Victoria.
Last Sunday, Big White Ski Resort finished its winter season in style with –10 C and four centimetres of new powder — 31 cm during the past seven days. The alpine snow base was an awesome 236 cm or 93 inches.
On Wednesday, nearby Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club reported –7 C, no new snow but sunny and blue skies.
“Beautiful skate-only groom from Kallis and Summit car parks around Outer Cabin. Single classic track Thunder Mountain to Moose Track and back. Walk up 120 metres from Kallis parking lot.”
And Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre posted its final greeting of the season on Sunday: “Well, it’s the day I’ve dreaded all season. It was –4 C with 2 cm of fresh snow. Everything groomed really well. The Academy kids are doing their 100-kilometre challenge today starting at 5 a.m. Come up and ski some runs with them. … It’s been our pleasure grooming this season for everyone. Have a great summer.”
—————
It might be late in the season (or early for next season), but Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre just hired an additional full-time, year-round coach to run the Biathlon Academy program as well as assist with the Ski Academy program, part of a significant expansion to programming for next winter.
If you watched the 2022 Olympics, Roddy Ward’s name will be familiar as the CBC Olympic analyst and commentator for the biathlon events in Beijing.
The life-long resident of Canmore has had the roles of club coach, national team coach, high-performance director and long-term athlete development director with Biathlon Canada.
This past season, he launched Remodic, a remote delivery program focusing on athlete training, coach mentorship, and technical development for youth and masters athletes. Also offered is a webinar series on technical and mental-training techniques for both cross-country and biathlon.
With a masters degree in education focused on coaching specialization, Ward brings more than 17 years of high-performance coaching experience.
He has coached athletes at five cross-country national championships, nine biathlon national championships, and coached athletes to medal-winning performances at the World Cup and World Championships, said Sovereign GM Troy Hudson.
—————
Lara Phillips is organizing Okanagan Valley participation in the 2022 City Nature Challenge.
“The City Nature Challenge is an international annual BioBlitz that had over 400 cities take part last year,” said Phillips.
“We are looking for interested people to join us in collecting data over the weekend of April 29 to May 2, and to optionally support this with identifying observations from May 3 to 9 with any taxa that you know well.”
Taxa is a scientific word for species groups such as birds, mammals, fungi, shrubs, etc., she explained.
“It’s a great opportunity to get outside and learn about nature while contributing to community science,” she said.
“I have reached out to several groups in the Valley already, specifically stewardship, naturalist and outdoor activity organizations. Our project boundary includes the North Okanagan, Central Okanagan and Okanagan-Similkameen regional districts.”
Participate as much or as little as you’d like; recruit your friends, family and fellow naturalists; or even hold an event of your own. If you’re interested, join the project at inaturalist.ca/projects/city-nature-challenge-2022-okanagan-valley.
“Once you join our project, any observation you make during the four days of the challenge will be automatically included in the final tally. You can identify any kind of species you’d like — birds, insects, plants, fungi, animals, etc. Native or invasive, it’s up to you,” she said.
She is aiming to have lots of participation and to cover as much area in the region as possible.
For more information, check out the event page at bcinvasives.ca/
news/join-the-city-nature-challenge/
The idea is to take photos of plants and wildlife in your backyard, local park and city.
“Our backyards and local parks in British Columbia have tons of native, wild organisms as well as many invasive, weedy species. We want to record and report them all,” said Phillips.
—————
Friends of Knox Mountain Park is inviting the public to hear Melanie Steppuhn, parks planner for the City of Kelowna, speak on the management plan for Knox Mountain Park.
The meeting is 6 to 7:45 p.m. on April 27 in Classroom 1 on the second floor of the Okanagan Regional Library branch on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna. Face masks are recommended.
The society is also encouraging the public to become members of the organization at a cost of $10/individual or $15/family.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net