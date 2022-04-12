His obituary is in the Thursday, May 20, 1954n edition of The Daily Courier said: Brigadier-General A. R. Harman, CMG, DSO, who purchased property at Postill, near the present Eldorado Ranch, shortly after he came to the Okanagan in 1911, died last month in England, according to word received by R. E. Archer Houblon, of Okanagan Mission.
Brigadier-General Harman, in 1922, was a member of the fruit growers’ committee which led to the formation of the Associated Growers. He was also president of the Kelowna Growers’ Exchange in 1924-25.
He was in the Egyptian campaign of 1898; took part in the siege of Ladysmith, and fought in the South African (Boer) War. He returned to England (from the Okanagan) in Aug., 1914, and joined a British rifle brigade, of which Mr. Archer Houblon was also a member.
After rising to the rank of brigadier-general, he returned to Canada following the cessation of hostilities. In 1932, however, the house at Postill burned to the ground, and he returned to London, Eng., where he has since resided."
Alexander Ramsay Harman was born at Aldershot, Hampshire, England on Sept. 27, 1877, son of George Byng Harman (1830-92) and Helen Margaret Tonge (1836-1909). His was a military family living at Aldershot, a town stepped in military history.
Educated and raised in England, 34-year-old A.R. Harman was enumerated in the 1911 England Census (St. George, Hanover Square, London) as born in Hampshire and a captain in His Majesty’s Rifle Brigade. Two years later, on Nov. 22, 1913 Alexander R. Harman — 36-year-old son of Lieutenant-General Sir George Byng Harman — married 42-year-old widow Sarah Janet Pitcairn Gage-Brown. Sarah brought her two daughters, Sybil and Phyllis, into the marriage.
Shortly after their 1913 marriage, Alexander, his wife and her two daughters left England and moved to Ellison, where they established themselves on his property in that district. The Harmans’ first home was located near present-day Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
England declared war on Germany on July 28, 1914 and Captain Harman promptly “signed up.” Posted to Europe, he rose to the rank of Brigadier-General. His wife and two step-daughters spent the war years, 1914-18, in England.
With peace restored in Nov. 1918, the Harmans returned to Ellison, taking up residence in their fine home. Unfortunately, this home was burned prior to July of 1920.
When the Harmans rebuilt, Alexander avoided using local contractors and suppliers — one exception being Kelowna-based plumber “Jack” Galbraith — claiming that they were too expensive. Following the English tradition, the Harman home was given a name — “Tumhula,” origins unknown.
The 1921 Canada Census (Ellison District) records 45-year-old Alexander and Janet Harman living in that district with her daughters, 27-year-old Sybil and 25-year-old Phyllis. That same year, the Anglican Parish of Woodsdale was formed, represented at its first Synod by Malcolm P. Williams of Winfield and Brigadier-General Harman of Ellison.
The second Harman home in Ellison was a popular community gathering place, including musical interludes which the family hosted, Sybil and Phyllis sharing their musical talents with their community.
Disaster again struck in 1932. A wildfire spread into Ellison from Glenmore, engulfing the Harmans’ second residence, reducing it and its contents to ashes. Alexander, his wife and her two daughters said a tearful “good-bye” to their Ellison neighbours and returned to England.
Brigadier-General Alexander Ramsay Harman died at Beaumont House, Marylebone, London on April 12, 1954 age 77 years. He left his estate, valued at a substantial £45,599 14s and 6d, to his widow. She survived him by five years, dying in 1959.
A biography of General Harman, including some of the aforementioned information, is on page 75 of “The History of Ellison District 1858 – 1958:”
GEN. HARMAN came to the (Ellison)
district as Capt. Harman in 1912 and bought the northern part of what had been the J. McKenna property. He built a fine home there and planted a large orchard. He was accompanied by his wife and her two daughters.
Wm. Hardman, who came out with them, had acted as the Captain’s chauffeur. Jack Gorman, an Irishman, also came out to work on the orchard before the First World War. Capt. Harman belonged to the Imperial Army and was called up as soon as war was declared (1914). Mrs. Harman and her daughters returned to England soon afterwards and Mr. Owen Grigg managed the orchard. When Capt. Harman returned to Ellison he held the rank of General. Their fine home was destroyed by a fire that started in the kitchen . . . Neighbours managed to save most of the furniture. It is told that two men under stress of excitement carried out a grand piano which later took six men to put into a garage for protection. Also it was commented at the time that the . . . cook who lost his straw hat in the blaze made more fuss over his loss than Gen. Harman did over his.
The General rebuilt his house and continued to live in the district taking an active part in community affairs and serving for a term on the (Ellison) school board. He greatly enjoyed life on his orchard. In 1932 a grass and brush fire that started in Glenmore swept into Ellison before a high wind and destroyed Gen. Harman’s home and outbuildings. For a time it threatened the crops on the Postill Ranch (south end of Duck Lake). Soon afterwards Gen. Harman sold his place and returned to England where he died . . .
About 1970 my dad, brother and I were digging for discarded antique bottles to add to my brother’s collection. We discovered a small but lucrative dumpsite about a kilometre up Dry Valley Road, on the left-hand side of the road, in a small gulley. We found the remains of some very fine bottles, including the much-coveted “Kelowna Canning Company” soda siphons and pottery ginger beer bottles. Virtually every bottle had been smashed and so I was delighted when I recovered a small intact brown and tan pottery bottle with the words “B Solution” stenciled on its side . . . now a prized part of my own bottle collection.
Because of this dumpsite’s location, the age of the bottles and the type of bottle remains which we found, I believe that we had uncovered the dumpsite of the Harman family, who lived nearby so many years earlier.
The sketch of Alexander Ramsay Harman which accompanies this article was generously supplied by life-long Kelowna resident Rodney Pridham, General Harman’s godson.
