March Madness continues with some of the best early-spring outdoor activities.
Last weekend, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen cycled the Okanagan Rail Trail from Woodsdale Road in Lake Country to Coldstream and return (57 kilometres).
The Sheriff was particularly interested in trail conditions on the east side of Wood Lake since it is shaded and doesn’t get early-morning sun. It was damp in places, but the western side of Kalamalka Lake was bare, dry and the closer we got to Coldstream crowded with pedestrians, testimony to the pent-up demand for outdoor recreation during the pandemic.
On Monday, we checked out two of our favourite areas — UBCO trails on the west side of the Kelowna campus and Brandt’s Creek Linear Park in the Glenmore Valley.
Both Quail Flume and Eagle View trails (behind the Upper Campus Health Building) were wet and muddy in places so not recommended for hybrid bikes for a few more drying days. No bald eagles in sight.
Brandt’s Creek was also muddy in a few places, but it too should dry out quickly with mild March temperatures.
Big White Ski Resort continues to get reams of snow — 15 centimetres on Saturday and another 10 cm on Monday. So, on Tuesday, we checked out the long high-speed cruising runs off the Gem Lake and then Ridge Rocket/Snow Ghost chairlifts under sunny skies for the most part.
With sub-zero temperatures, the finely-groomed surface powder was ideal for slalom and GS skiers like the Sheriff and CCC. It won’t last long, so go now.
——————
Big White is hosting a week-long donation drive for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter which started on Monday, International Women’s Day.
The resort has set up drop-off bins at the concierge desk in the Village Centre Mall for donations of gently-used clothing, household items, non-perishable food and/or gift cards for collection and distribution. Donations will be accepted until Sunday.
“I was fortunate to grow up with amazing and strong women in my life who shaped me into my weird and wonderful self,” said Ashley Vander Laan, the resort’s food and beverage manager who is spearheading the drive.
“I have continued to grow and be inspired by some of the most outstanding women I’ve met here at Big White — from the amazing women in various leadership roles to entrepreneurs and amazing moms, friends and sisters who form this wonderfully supportive community at Big White. I wanted to share some of what makes us so wonderful and to give back to our community. That’s when I reached out to Esther at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and the initiative was born.”
The shelter provides free food, shelter, counselling, support and preventive education to women and their children who have experienced partner violence. To donate directly, go to kelownawomensshelter.ca
——————
Silver Star Mountain Resort has numerous specials for Springstaycations during spring break — up to 35% off premium accommodation, up to 50% off private lessons, 25-30% off full tuneups, an ex-rental blowout sale and an end-of-the-season sale at Evolve retail shop.
——————
Parks Visitor Services staff with the Regional District of Central Okanagan have organized several ways to enhance your visits to any of its 30 regional parks during spring break.
Each day, its friendly and knowledgeable park interpreters will walk the trails in many parks, answer any questions you have and perhaps share some “park secrets.”
As well, visitors to the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan (EECO) in Mission Creek Regional Park can pick up materials to help them discover bird watching, then head out to a favourite regional park to check off the species you see.
The EECO on Springfield Road in Kelowna is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Health orders allow a maximum of five people inside with masks and physical-distancing required.
The regional district offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails.
Go to rdco.com/pickapark to plan your next outing.
——————
The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) is seeking outdoor recreation volunteers to join its Adaptive Adventures team that provides outdoor trips all year throughout the Okanagan. Program volunteers assist people of all ages with diverse abilities in various outdoor recreation activities and sports.
CRIS offers winter activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and from spring through fall, paddling (kayak, canoe, SUP), cycling and hiking.
If you are a seasoned cross-country skier who would like to be an adaptive coach, CRIS is seeking ski volunteers who could assist in an instructional-based adaptive skiing program at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre for 2021-22. Training will be provided in late fall/early winter. Email jamess@adaptiveadventures.ca.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact admin@adaptiveadventures.ca or call 250-979-3941. Visit adaptiveadventures.ca for more information.
——————
The Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C. recently sent a letter to Premier John Horgan on behalf of 25 recreation, tourism and cultural organizations (orcbc.ca/now-is-the-time-to-invest-in-outdoor-recreation-in-bc/).
“In this letter, we asked for a $4-million increase to Recreation Sites and Trails BC’s annual operating budget,” executive director Louise Pedersen told the Sheriff, who has written extensively on the lack of funding.
“Unfortunately, this cherished recreation system has been broken for quite some time now.
“Decades of chronic underfunding have left us with overburdened trail networks, recreation sites that have fallen into disrepair, cultural and environmental damage, a huge backlog of deferred maintenance, too few staff, and volunteer groups who are burnt out by the sheer volume of work and a lack of support.
“This crucial funding boost will increase RSTBC’s capacity, with support from volunteers and community groups, to tackle the significant backlog of deferred maintenance, provide essential facilities such as outhouse and wildlife-proof garbage containers, and restore neglected road access to trailheads.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net