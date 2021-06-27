OVERVIEW: Change is in the wind by choice or not, so try to roll with it. This shakes up the status quo a bit as well.
Strange weather conditions are likely to occur. This can cause problems with security that may need to be handled suddenly or unexpectedly.
The ability to cope is tested; do what you can. Independence may seem limited temporarily. Handle rebellions and conflicts directly. Those in control try to lay down the law hard and fast out of necessity. Stay out of the way.
Job or career changes are due. Some retire while others take their place. Make sure emotions mixed with temper don’t cause this ahead of time. Practical choice is opportune.
ARIES: Tune others up if they need it. Some think they can gain from what you worked for alone.
TAURUS: Do your best to shift responsibilities to where they belong. Some reluctant to accept.
GEMINI: Deal with papers, documents or gossip to calm troubled waters. Take on direct control.
CANCER: Limits on funds could extend to anything jointly held. Work with certain restrictions.
LEO: Let your true feelings be known and you may be surprised by the reactions you get back.
VIRGO: Plan of action going forward will be influenced by those who make the main decisions.
LIBRA: Relationships will be affected by financial status or reputation. Discuss this with them.
SCORPIO: Take a stronger stand or position even if you have to be the lone ranger with this.
SAGITTARIUS: Matters over distance need direct communication. Use your natural charms.
CAPRICORN: Look at finances connected to others. Compare the past with what you want.
AQUARIUS: Stand strong in your position and convince others to see where you are going.
PISCES: Patience may be tested when having to work with restrictions. Time certain actions.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each Saturday. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.