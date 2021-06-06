What do you do for outdoor recreation when daytime temperatures reach a record 36 C?
After exploring Ellison backroads in Kelowna on a pleasant Sunday, Ancient Hills Winery on Anderson Road was the ultimate destination. We kayaked from Bertram Creek Regional Park south into Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park on a hot, hot Tuesday. Both had wildlife highlights.
On the way to Ellison, we found a Kelowna couple knowledgeable about birds on the viewing platform at Carney Pond on the Okanagan Rail Trail. So we learned about the unusual palmate toes of coots and heard speculation that colourful ruddy ducks could have been the inspiration for Warner Bros.’s Daffy Duck. And then a muskrat swam by before we watched a snack of grass.
Okanagan Lake was calm mid-week with virtually no powerboats to ruin its quiet ambiance. A bald eagle flew overhead, ignoring fish regularly flipping out of the water in front of us. What appeared to be a garter snake was swimminng beside a rocky section, diving when we got closer. And a loon kept us company as it explored the shallow water.
Kayaking buddies have already visited Lilypad Lane at the north end of Oyama Lake but reported plants are underwater from high water levels. So late June may be better for the annual colourful bloom. This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot is a teaser.
Cycling buddies checked out Yankee Flats in the North Okanagan on Tuesday when it was “a zillion degrees” but enjoyed the countryside. “My overall impression is that the folk living and driving around these parts are used to pedal bikes and treat you with so much respect that it’s incredible. We felt safe the whole time,” said Carmen P.
Even though it’s June, there’s lots of news from Okanagan skihills. Summer starts on July 1 at Big White Ski Resort.
“The sun is shining, the snow is melting, and the team is hustling to have the mountain ready for hiking, biking, RVing, chairlift riding and more,” says senior VP Michael J. Ballingall. “We’ll be open for the summer season until Sept. 6, and we can’t wait to share all of the new and exciting updates we’ve been working on with you (hint: disc golf may be making an appearance).”
The bike park and scenic chairlift rides will be open Thursday-Sunday and holiday Mondays but hiking is available seven days a week. Both the Bullet Express Chairlift and Lara’s Gondola will be in operation.
Silver Star Mountain Resort is promoting 130-plus kilometres of downhill, XC and enduro trails — “built by riders for riders.” Announcements about new trails and builds are coming soon.
Summer tickets went on sale Tuesday (June 1). Tickets are limited and may sell out on certain dates. The bike park opening day on June 25 is for passholders only. Day tickets will be available for June 26 and afterward — seven days a week with two nights of extended play. Camping spots, bike rentals and bike school programs will also be limited so booking early is recommended.
Sovereign Lake Nordic Club has just received the 2019-20 Community Partner of the Year Award from BC Parks, a recognition awarded once every two years.
“Over the last 30 years, you have invested an incredible amount of time and energy at Silver Star Provincial Park. With genuine pride and passion, you have dedicated 14,000-plus volunteer hours a year in benefit of the park and your community which shows your remarkable commitment to BC Parks. We applaud your contributions,” said Environment Minister George Heyman.
“As Sovereign Lake moves forward with major strategic planning goals, including a commitment to sustainability, hosting of major races, construction of a new day lodge and a commitment to provide living wages for all of its employees, SLNC is seeing tremendous growth and uptake in outdoor winter sports through the club,” said SLNC board chair Jeff Ward.
Today is the first BC Trails Day. “This past year, many of us have experienced first-hand the benefits trails and green spaces bring to us and our communities,” said Erin Normandeau, communications officer with the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC.
The event calendar at: orcbc.ca includes:
— From 10 a.m. to noon, Friends of the South Slopes’ board members will mann information tables at the Stewart Road East trailhead of Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park; Lakeshore Road trailhead of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park; the south end of Field Road in Kelowna; and KLO Creek Regional Park. Park maps are discounted at $5 and FOSS memberships are $20.
— North Okanagan Cycling Society will be at Cosens Bay trailhead 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to raise awareness of its management of BC Park trails and will supervise trail brushing.
— Shuswap Trail Alliance will host a brushing and lopping day at Enderby Cliffs Tplaqin Trail and a trail-building day on the Larch Hills Traverse ‘Ida View’ section.
— Trails BC has an online webinar 5-6:30 p.m. on Indigenous perspectives regarding trails and how the outdoor recreation sector has perpetuated colonization.
