Recently, I was contacted about the Manery (pronounced “muh – NAIRY”) family, Benvoulin district immigrant settlers, a family which played a significant role in our local history.
Robert Manery was born in Ireland in 1827. Coming to Canada at the age of 18 years old, he married Mary Anne Forrest who was born in Trafalgar, Ont., of Irish descent, about 1828. They lived in Grey County, Ont. and there raised their large family. Robert and Mary Anne Manery both died in Ontario in 1888.
Although Robert and Mary Ann Manery never lived in B.C., their seven children all came to the Okanagan in the late 1880s and early 1890s:
1. Eliza Jane Manery was born at Trafalgar, Ont. on March 7, 1855. On Oct. 20, 1880, she married Robert Munson (1853-1929; son of William and Ann Munson). In 1885, Robert Munson, George McCurdy (married to Eliza Jane’s sister, Harriet Amelia Manery) and Eliza Jane’s younger brother, William James Manery, all “came west,” leaving behind in Ontario Robert Munson’s wife and three sons.
In 1888, Eliza Jane Munson and her sons came to the Okanagan, joining Robert Munson in what is now Benvoulin, where they farmed for many years. Two more children were born to them. Eliza Jane Munson died at Benvoulin on Jan. 9, 1909 at the age of 53 years, survived by her husband, sons William “Sam” (1881), Robert (1884) George West (1886) and Fred (1892) and daughter Elizabeth (1897).
2. Harriet Amelia “Hattie” Manery was born at Trafalgar, Ont. on July 16, 1856. On Oct. 20, 1885, she married George McCurdy (1855-1942; son of Samuel McCurdy and Anne Hayes) and shortly thereafter moved to B.C., first settling in the Similkameen.
Harriet and George McCurdy came to Benvoulin about 1891, where they farmed. Harriet McCurdy died of “consumption” at Kelowna on Oct. 9, 1897 at the age of 40 years, survived by her husband and daughters Amelia (1887), Mary Louise (1889) and Lillian (1893).
3. William James Manery was born in Ontario on April 30, 1859. On May 11, 1887 (Arran Township), he married Ellen Mary McCurdy (1866-1951; daughter of Samuel McCurdy and Anne Hayes) and they moved to B.C. with their family, settling in the Similkameen in 1885. William James Manery died at Penticton on May 13, 1933, survived by his widow and a large family.
4. Mary Ann Manery was born in Ontario on March 17, 1861. She came to the Central Okanagan in the 1890s and on Aug. 23, 1899, married English-born Robert Story Hall (1861-1935; son of Ovington Hall and Jane Heslop Story), who came to Benvoulin in 1891. In 1893, Hall married Mary Ann’s youngest sister, Sarah Louisa Manery (1869-96) and they lived at Benvoulin.
Following Sarah Louisa’s death, Hall married Mary Ann Manery. Robert Story and Mary Ann Hall lived in various Okanagan locations, including Ellison/Scotty Creek, KLO district and present-day Marshall Street. Mary Ann Hall died at Kelowna on Sept. 26, 1949 at the age of 88 years, the last surviving of Robert and Mary Anne Manery’s seven children. Predeceased by her husband, she was survived by son Robert Ovington Hall (1901) and daughter Gladys (1902).
5. Margaret Emma Manery was born in Ontario on June 14, 1865. She came to B.C. as a young woman and married Frank Oleander Conkling (1853-1925; son of Sylvester Conkling and Rebecca Catharina Weisser Eikelberner) on Feb. 28, 1893. In the mid-1920s, Margaret Emma Conkling, recently widowed, moved to California, where she died on May 20, 1948, survived by three sons and a daughter, several children predeceasing her.
6. Robert John Manery was born in Ontario on Aug. 6, 1866. He lived in the Central Okanagan from 1893 to 1899. He returned to Ontario, where he married Nettie Alms Thomson (1877-1963; daughter of George Thomson and Catherine Bryan), on Feb. 24, 1904. He died at Toronto on April 23, 1944.
7. Sarah Louisa Manery was born in Ontario on April 4, 1869. About 1892, she came to the Okanagan to visit her three sisters — Eliza Jane Munson, Harriet Amelia McCurdy and Margaret Emma Conkling — all living at Benvoulin.
On Sept. 28, 1893, Sarah Louisa Manery married Robert Story Hall (1861-1935) and settled at Benvoulin. She did not enjoy good health and died on Dec. 19, 1896, survived by her husband and young daughter Ethel (1894). Sarah Louisa Hall is one of the first marked burials in Kelowna Pioneer Cemetery.
Kelowna Pioneer Cemetery is an excellent source of local history. Dating from 1892, the year of the founding of Kelowna’s townsite, the names and dates recorded on this historic site’s gravestones provides a glimpse into our history. Four of the five Manery sisters — Eliza Jane Munson (1855-1909), Harriet Amelia McCurdy (1856-97), Mary Ann Hall (1861-1949) and Sarah Louisa Hall (1869-96) — are buried in the Kelowna Cemetery, their clearly-marked graves located close to each other. Sylvester Conkling (1818-1902), Margaret Emma Manery’s father-in-law, is also buried in Kelowna Pioneer Cemetery, near the Manery graves.
One of the Manery grave markers provides one of the few local references to the surname “Manery:”
Sarah Louisa Manery,
Wife of Robert S. Hall, 1859-1896
No local thoroughfare commemorates the Manery surname, although Munson, Hall and McCurdy roads are named after the husbands of four of the five Manery sisters. Kelowna has no Manery Park, nor is there a natural water feature bearing this surname. This does not detract from the role that the five Manery sisters played in our history — raising their families, working in their homes and farms — and the legacy which they and their families have left for our benefit.
More information about the Manery family is in articles written by the late Fenella Munson, in the April 15 and 22, 2002 The Daily Courier.
