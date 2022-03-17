An Interior Health doctor has received an award from the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council.
The council presented the Doug Cochrane Leadership in Quality Award to Dr. Harsh Hundal, Interior Health’s director for quality and patient safety.
“Dr. Hundal’s commitment to medical staff engagement and leadership within Interior Health has been a turning point for our organization,” said Dr. Mike Ertel, Interior Health vice president for medicine and quality, in a release.
The council noted that when Hundal joined IH in 2017, satisfaction rates among physicians was low and several medical leadership positions were vacant.
“To solve the crisis of physician disengagement, he started by listening, asking questions and building belonging; one relationship at a time,” the council said on its web page.
The NAVIG8 Emerging Medical Leaders Program. a physician training program, is considered to be a model program and was one of several initiatives Hundal launched.