It’s not quite 9 a.m. and we’re sipping luridly purple, sweet and frothy Baby Duck.
It’s the kick-off drink of the two-day Canadian Wine Scholar course in Kelowna by Fine Vintage International.
The choice of Baby Duck, which was wildly popular in the 1970s when our palettes were less discerning, is to illustrate how far Canadian wines have come from the early days of questionable wine named after animals to the world-class wines of today.
As such, over the next two days, the dozen people in the class, including me, will also taste 33 other wines as we learn about Canada’s wine history, regions, strengths and weaknesses.
Some of the wines spotlighted and tasted included Blue Mountain Sparkling Brut from Okanagan Falls, Quails’ Gate Rosemary’s Block Chardonnay from West Kelowna, Painted Rock Cabernet Sauvignon from Penticton, 20 Mile Bench Riesling from Niagara, Le Clos Jordanne Pinot Noir from Niagara and Benjamin Bridge Tidal Bay L’Acadie Blanc from Nova Scotia.
At the end of the two days, there’s a 50-question, multiple-choice exam to test our knowledge.
I score 94% and become part of the newest batch of Canadian Wine Scholars certified by Fine Vintage.
“We see a diverse range of people take the Canadian Wine Scholar course from people that simply love wine to people that work in the industry as tasting room staff, restaurant servers, wine sales representatives and winery managers and owners,” said instructor Mike Lee.
“The course really does give an excellent overview of the Canadian wine market and the wines of B.C., Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.”
Fine Vintage next offers the $699 Canadian Wine Scholar course in Kelowna on June 12-13.
Fine Vintage also offers an array of other wine classes in cities across Canada and the U.S., including the popular Wine & Spirit Education Trust level 1, 2, and three certifications, Sensory Master Class, the Business of Wine and French Wine Professional.
All courses offered in Kelowna are at the Kanata Hotel.
Fine Vintage also leads guided trips in wine regions around the world, such as Bordeaux, Champagne, South Africa, Spain and Italy, featuring lots of tastings and access to wineries and experiences generally not open to the public.
All the information is at FineVintageLtd.com.
2020 turning out to be a great wine year
The flow of 2020-vintage white and rose wine releases continues with Estate Pinot Noir Rose ($21) and Estate Pinot Gris ($19) from CedarCreek Winery in Kelowna.
“Harvest 2020 was outstanding from my point of view. The best
I have seen in the Okanagan in 10 years, without question,” says winemaker Taylor Whelan.
“I’m stunned by how incredibly fresh and vibrant the wines are and this excited me as these characteristics are the hallmark of the CedarCreek style.”
For instance, the rose has the classic pink wine aromas and flavours of strawberry and cream and pink grapefruit.
The Gris has an apricot-pear-and-spice profile and additional texture from a bit of the wine briefly aging in neutral oak barrels.
Hester Creek villa, restaurant reopen
This is a sure sign spring is just around the corner.
After seasonal closures, the villa accommodations and Terrafina Restaurant at Hester Creek Winery in Oliver have reopened with spring, summer and fall in mind.
The six, vineyard-view villa suites, which start at $249 a night, are just up the hill from the winery.
They are also the ideal place to bed down after dinner at Terrafina, where chef Adair Scott has designed the menu of pizza, pasta, roast chicken, salads and more to pair with Hester Creek wines.
The tasting room is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Reservations are not required for the standard free tasting.
Starting March 1, $15, 40-minute, seated Signature Tastings will be offered by reservation at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Hester Creek also just released three approachable and affordable 2019 reds — Selected Barrels Merlot ($18), Character Red ($19) and Selected Barrels Cabernet Merlot ($18).
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover and Canadian Wine Scholar.
