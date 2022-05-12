Stroke recovery experts will explain how technology is helping transform rehabilitation for patients and can help support their long-term recovery in a presentation on Tuesday.
UBC Okanagan’s Southern Medical Program will host MEDTalks: Innovations in Stroke Prevention and Management, at 7 p.m. at the Reichwald Health Sciences Centre, 1088 Discovery Avenue on the UBCO campus.
Guest speakers will be UBC professor Janice Eng and assistant professor Dr. Brodie Sakakibara
Globally, one in four adults will experience the effects of a stroke. And over the next 15 years, the number of Canadians living with the effects of stroke is anticipated to increase by 78%.
Technology — such as the internet, computers, tablets and wearable sensors — is providing more treatment approaches for health-care professionals.
Eng is a world leader in stroke recovery research — from neurophysiology to novel clinical interventions and treatment programs.
She is one of six UBC faculty recently honoured as a University Killam Professor. Recognized for her outstanding research and teaching career, it is the highest
honour UBC can bestow on its faculty.
Sakakibara is an investigator with the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management at UBCO.
His primary research focuses on telehealth and self-management of behavioural risk factors to minimize morbidity and mortality associated
The event is free and open to the public with in-person and virtual options available.
To register, or find out more, visit: smp.med.ubc.ca/community-engagement/medtalks.
MEDTalks is new a health education lecture series exploring current and emerging trends in medicine.