Welcome spring and get ready for Easter by learning how to make traditional pysanka, Ukrainian Easter eggs, at the Westbank Museum Saturday with Cassandra Wysochanskyj, a local batik egg artist.
The term pysanky, plural, or pysanka, singular, is derived from the Ukrainian verb to write, as the designs are written on the eggs in wax.
A family workshop goes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration costs $30 per child, $40 per participating adult or $90 per family consisting of two children and one adult or one child and two adults. Children must be supervised by an adult.
The adult workshop runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and costs $40 per person. The fee includes two eggs along with all needed supplies.
Participants must bring their own containers to bring their pysanky home. Those who wish to make more than two eggs must bring their own additional eggs.
To register, call the Westbank Museum at 250-768-0110 to pay with credit card, stop by the museum at 2376 Dobbin Rd. to pay by card, cheque or cash or send an e-transfer to .
As each workshop is limited to 20 participants, the museum is encouraging people to register in advance.