To celebrate his daughter Lisa’s first Christmas, Bob Little bought the nicest snow globe he could find.
Inside the large glass sphere is a village scene showing children presenting Santa their holiday wishes to the tune of “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.”
In the years that followed, shopping for the globes became a father-daughter holiday tradition eventually resulting in a collection of nearly 300 of the glass orbs.
That first Christmas was in 1988 when the family was living in Edmonton, and now, more than 30 years later, they’ve decided to part with most of the remaining and much-loved pieces.
Their desire was to see other families enjoy them and start their own Christmas traditions and at the same time help some special children.
So, the Littles, who moved to Penticton in 1992, decided to donate the globes to the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club to be auctioned off this Christmas in support of its programs and services.
It was Bob’s painful upbringing, having been shuffled between nine foster families while growing up, that made that organization the perfect choice in his eyes.
“I understand a lot of the challenges children have and a lot of times they don’t get the acknowledgment they deserve and I know that the Boys and Girls Club gives them that,” said Little, a 63-year-old retired pastry chef.
“In foster homes, I felt like a commodity, being moved from home to home because the money wasn’t enough money. You’re a child who has a job, you’re holding a marriage together, helping somebody because they don’t feel loved, so you’re just a worker. Those things are harsh and hard to understand.
“As a child your choices should be Rice Krispies or Corn Flakes, green socks or blue socks, not running away from foster homes and hitch-hiking to Vancouver when you’re 11. The Boys and Girls Club validates children and helps them understand they are not the problem.”
Despite his struggles growing up, Little was determined to find the best in everyone he met and to be the best person, husband and father he could be.
According to daughter Lisa, he has more than lived up to that promise he made to himself.
“His heart is bigger than that whole city,” said Lisa in a telephone interview from her home just outside of Edmonton.
“He’s one of the nicest human beings anyone has ever met. It still brings tears to my eyes how much he continues to give back to kids even now that I’m grown up.”
She warmly remembers their shopping trips for the globes each December.
“It wasn’t so much the Christmas holiday as it was that sense of wonder, that sense of magic,” recalled Lisa. “Just that experience of having a father-daughter day where we would be extremely goofy and do things – go to Costco and eat hotdogs. It was a magical time and it just brought us a little closer together.
“Over the years when our collection grew, I could see the same fascination in my father’s eyes that he saw in my eyes when I was little.”
One of Bob’s best memories of the globes was when Lisa was still a baby.
“Watching her in the crib and every time I would turn the music on in one of these things she would shake like a piece of popcorn on a hot grill,” he said with a laugh.
His fascination with globes even included a drive to Halifax, where he learned how to repair them, something his daughter still laughs about today.
“It’s not uncommon for my father to do these spur-of-the-moment things, but usually a mid-life crisis involves cars, not snow globes,” she said with a laugh.
On a more serious note, Lisa added: “I was going to university at the time and for him to drive across the country to fix my beloved snow globes, it just amplified the love we have as a family and brought him closer to me when we couldn’t be together.
Surprisingly, parting with the globes was not a hard decision for Bob, knowing the joy they will bring to so many families and the help they will provide for children.
He did not give them all away, however; the globe he kept was the first one he bought 33 years ago.
To view and bid on the globes, go to www.trellis.org/gift-of-giving-snow-globe-auction/auction.
-----
Never seen a gift like this
Over the years, the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club has received a variety of donations, but nothing like the collection of snow globes they got this Christmas.
“Never, never have I seen something like this, this is a new one,” said OBGC community engagement co-ordinator Richelle Leckey about the 120 snow globes they received from Bob Little of Penticton.
“This is an outstanding and generous contribution. What Bob is doing is literally giving kids opportunities.
“We deal with kids that definitely need some support, so when we have people like Bob who are giving back, it’s changing the lives of kids who come through our doors every day. He certainly is an amazing person and has done some amazing things.”
Although she would have liked to display the globes publicly, due to COVID-19 it was decided to have an online auction. But with only limited promotion, they have already raised over $3,000.
“We hope through our strong relationships with kids (and families) we can help them make good choices and become people like Bob Little,” said Leckey.