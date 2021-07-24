The more you explore, the more you realize you will do some trails once — and only once.
The key is having enough experience to know what you (and your equipment) can handle safely, especially so you can finish the season uninjured, whether that is the warm weather season or cold.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen returned to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Monday to avoid weekend crowds and check out new e-bike territory.
One of the most popular trails is Comin’ Round the Mountain, described by BC Parks as “an easy walk to Cosens Bay gate along the north side of the park. The trail crosses grasslands and some mixed forest providing views north toward Vernon and east down the Coldstream Valley.”
The name is actually a misnomer: it should be Climbin’ Round the Mountain. But for all that climbing, you do have some glorious long glides downhill.
Aside from the occasional scratchy throat, one of the worst parts of smoky Okanagan summers is missing the incredible views that trails like this offer.
We started at the Red Gate on Kidston Road in Vernon and when we reached Cosens Bay gate, we turned east onto High Rim Trail which goes all the way to Joe Rich on Highway 33 east of Kelowna.
It turns into a narrow, shallow trench in stretches. The trench is so deep in places that your pedals regularly hit the edges. As experienced cyclists know all too well, if you look down at either edge, your tires will inevitably go in that direction. And mountain bike tires don’t like skidding along an edge for too long.
Shortly after we arrived at Cosens Bay for a swim, we met Peter Nisse, a park operator who has worked there for more than three decades. Never miss an opportunity for local knowledge.
He warned us there are 22 rattlesnake dens between the west end of Cosens Bay Beach and Cosens Bay Trail; that estimates on their numbers range from hundreds to several thousand. Some rattlers have migrated up to Coldstream Ranch.
The variety of reptiles in the park is vast, including western rattlesnake, western yellow-bellied racer, gopher snake, northeastern garter snake, common garter snake, Pacific rubber boa, western painted turtle, Great Basin spadefoot toad and northern alligator lizard. They are also hard to spot.
Nisse has seen rattlers up to a metre long but has heard of bigger ones. Last summer, a large one just missed striking a woman where we were having lunch.
BTW, during July and August, the services of CRIS Adaptive Equipment Rentals and Adventures are available.
The Community Recreational Initiative Society or CRIS, the Kelowna-based organization that promotes inclusion and accessibility, is offering pre-arranged or drop-in opportunities for people living with a disability to use adaptive equipment and enjoy the outdoors in six B.C. Parks in the Okanagan: Kalamalka Lake, Myra-Bellevue, Kekuli Bay, Bear Creek, Fintry and Sun-Oka.
You can contact CRIS Adaptive Rental at 259-797-3941 or through the website, adaptiveadventures.ca, to reserve adaptive equipment and pre-arrange an outing with CRIS volunteers.
—————
Title Trail isn’t the only new addition to the bike park at Silver Star Mountain Resort this year.
“You may have already heard whispers of things in the works... and we are excited to officially let you know about some of the other projects we’ve been working on,” said communications manager Chantelle Deacon.
HUCKleberry Hits, the newly-minted jump line crafted by Matt MacDuff, “was built for style and flow,” she said this week. “We can’t wait to see what you get up to on them.”
HUCKleberry Hits opened to the public last Saturday.
—————
Nearby Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre has hired three new staff
as part of its new operating model for 2021-22.
“If you were in Bunnies last season, you will definitely recognize this face,” said GM Troy Hudson. “We are excited to have Andrew Casey join our team as the new Skill Development Program Lead. He will be in charge of program development, program implementation and training of all coaches in the Bunnies through Track Attack programs.”
Candace Bourque will be known to many as the office administrator last season, he added.
“Transitioning from that job, she will be helping to build a stronger communication team, will ensure all coaches have current training certifications, assist with coaching course scheduling and oversee all other administrative services within programs. Candace will be the coach’s link to participants in their programs in 2021-22 as our new programs administrator.”
With extensive coaching experience, Mike Bell will be the new Masters’ HP coach for the 2021-22 season. Registration for the Masters’ HP program will open in August.
—————
The Osoyoos Desert Centre (desert.org) will host a hands-on bluebird nest box building workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The workshop includes step-by-step instruction to build your own take-home nest box. Participants will learn about bluebird ecology, their life cycle and the recovery of declining populations, as well as how to install your nest box and monitor it for eggs and fledglings.
The event is open to family members of all ages; participants may work as a team or on their own. The cost of the workshop is $20 per nest box. All materials and tools will be provided. For more information and to register, call 250-495-2470 or register at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14680 – 146 Ave. Advanced registration is required.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff
is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net