After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Christmas Fair and Artists’ Market returns to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Parish Centre Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is fun for the entire family.
Drop by and shop for fresh baked goods, jewelry, purses, miniature cars, Christmas crafts, knitted goods, Christmas table centres and linens..
Vendors include Avon, Mary Kay, Fifth Avenue, Watkins and Victorian Lace and Linens.
Check out the silent auction, the touch and take table and the Lucky 7 table.
Stop for a delicious home made lunch.
There will be a huge raffle with five great gifts to win, including one $500 cash prize.
The Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Parish Centre is located at 2547 Hebert Rd. at the school behind the church.
Free admission.