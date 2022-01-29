Typical Okanagan winter conditions have now set in: low valley cloud and bright sunshine in the hills.
It can be depressing if you hibernate in the Valley bottom, but all that vitamin D at cross-country areas and downhill resorts will lift your spirits.
The trick is driving slow through the fog until you get to clear skies.
One online advisory warned: “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Drivers are advised to turn on their vehicle lights and maintain a safe following distance.”
Meanwhile, the popular snowshoe trails at cross-country areas and downhill resorts are so well-packed you almost don’t need snowshoes, at least the big ones designed for deep powder.
The Sheriff has three sizes for different conditions and size 14 winter boots for packed trails.
Snowshoe leader Madeleine with the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club tries to get out as much as possible (and she does).
She did Telemark’s Panorama Trail twice in the last 10 days. “The second time it was great, just following the last little snowfall, but I am staying away from the doggy trails as they are not snowshoeable in places.”
Sovereign Lake’s novice Trapline Trail and intermediate White Rabbit Trail had –2 C and no wind whatsoever. “Both were excellent.”
On Monday, she accompanied Peter Woodward with club up Spring Lake Trail (aka the Bedord Trails) above Peachland.
“It was just fabulous and lots of snow. Sometimes, we were even breaking trail!”
On Monday, she plans to lead a dozen members for a snowshoe at Big White.
“We are supposed to get a tad of new snow Sunday-Monday and the weather is turning colder so that should help too.”
Following that, she plans to return to Sovereign by popular demand.
“I expect no problems within the next two weeks because of colder weather. I am always checking out weather and the venues beforehand as much as possible.
“I just don’t bother with the trails that are losing their snow and having a lot of broken branches, etc., on the trails, i.e. part of the doggie trail at Telemark.
“But I know I will be checking out their regular trails before mid-February to make sure something like Panorama is still A-OK.”
Meetup snowshoe leader Chris B says Telemark’s new and beautiful intermediate Ridgeview Trail should be well packed down on Friday “so we will be using our claws of life (cleats) instead of snowshoes.
“We have not had any fresh snow here since last Wednesday night (Jan. 19). Went out snowshoeing Friday (Jan. 21) and it was so sunny that the snow was melting and water was dripping off the trees. Wow, what a change from the day before with nice fluffy snow.”
—————
Canada’s absolute best Nordic skiers — the entire Olympic team — plus backup athletes and support staff are training at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre and Silver Star Mountain Resort in the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics.
“This is truly a feather in our cap,” said Troy Hudson, Sovereign GM. “I get no greater pleasure than offering the best conditions and facilities to the best skiers in the country. This is a great opportunity to showcase Sovereigns’ capacity to host top-calibre athletes at a premier training facility.”
“It’s always incredible to ski here with some of the best conditions and grooming in the world (Oh yes, the world),” said team member Antoine Cyr.
“It’s really important for us to use this location for its altitude and quality skiing to get ready for the Olympic Games. Sovereign has a special place in my heart and it’s an absolute pleasure to be back here.”
“Sovereign Lake offers an incredible trail network for both easy skiing and interval training at a very similar altitude to the 2022 Olympic venue,” added team member Dahria Beatty. “Not to mention that skiing at Sovereign always makes me feel so happy, the perfect combination.”
—————
Members of the Masters’ Ski Group at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre are hosting a memorial ski today for friend Garry Mitchell who passed away suddenly last summer.
The group ski around Woodland Bell is at 10:30 a.m. after the Masters XC training session. Hot chocolate and treats will be served afterward.
—————
Big White Ski Resort will host the much-loved Telus Kelowna Cup on Feb. 26.
The eighth annual friendly race down the Telus Park snow-cross track is based on time duplication where each participant attempts to match the mascot Loose Moose’s time.
The closest match in four categories — under 10, youth 10-14, open men’s and open women’s —will win with an extra prize for best costume.
A total of $148,861 has been raised for local charities and non-profit organizations, including the Big White Ski Club and KGH Foundation, with Kelowna Women’s Shelter as this year’s beneficiary. Telus has already donated $25,000.
Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Big White Ski Resort will host the third Moose Cruz, presented by Coast Capital Savings, on Feb. 19 for a fun, family-friendly challenge exploring blue and green runs.
Tickets for the AltiTunes Music Festival (with headliner The Arkells) on April 2 are now available with major savings on accommodation — rooms starting at $83.30 a night for two-night stays March 31-April 2.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net