A new travelling exhibition, B.C.’s Marvellous Mushrooms, opens today at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.
This exhibition, created by the Royal BC Museum, explores the science and practical uses of mushrooms today, highlighting some of the most fascinating of the 3,400 known species in the province.
The exhibit introduces a cross-section of different species—some familiar, some bizarre, some delicious and some deadly. Their lives are interwoven with every part of British Columbia ecosystems.
Mushrooms are not only a subject
of scientific study but also a source of food, dyes, medicine, and objects of
ceremony and beauty.
BC’s Marvellous Mushrooms was created in 2021 to accompany the Royal BC Museum’s popular new handbook, Mushrooms of British Columbia by Andy MacKinnon and Kem Luther — a comprehensive and practical guide suitable for both professional and amateur mushroom enthusiasts.
The Okanagan Heritage Museum is located in downtown Kelowna at 470 Queensway Ave.
Its hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is by donation—suggested at $5 per person or $15 per family.
B.C.’s Marvellous Mushrooms runs to May 21.