The previous two articles in this column recounted the story of California miners William Owens and Joseph Williamson, who became hopelessly lost near the Kicking Horse River in the summer of 1884, having travelled from Kamloops to that part of British Columbia, in search of silver.
Joseph Williamson, exhausted and starving after days of aimless wandering in the wilderness, perished on a snowy mountainside. William Owens, determined to survive, ate pieces of his deceased partner’s flesh, and was subsequently rescued by a Canadian Pacific Railway construction crew that was working and living in that remote part of British Columbia.
The tale of Owens’ survival was in newspapers across Canada and as far away as New Zealand.
What is Owens’ connection with the Central Okanagan? How does his incredible story of survival relate to the Central Okanagan, meriting inclusion in this local history column?
Years ago, I acquired the unpublished memoirs of a Central Okanagan pioneer, who shall remain unidentified. I quote briefly from these 1979 memoirs:
“Before we had a cemetary (cemetery) going near Kelowna there was no place to bury the deceased except in the Mission plots (near the Pandosy Mission), which was Roman Catholic.
“In the Ellison district, we have them buried on the Carney Range west of the airport. Names unknown. We have quite a few of the Postill family buried on the original Postill Ranch on a knoll in the centre of their meadow on a slight rise of ground on the old Jones property
“We toddle along south (through Ellison) and on the west side of the Old Vernon Road on the late Mr. (Joseph Ferman “Frank”) Bell’s property we find the grave of the “Man-Eater,” we never did hear his name, an odd character who lived in a dug out in the hill and worked a bit haying on the Simpson Ranch (near present-day Kelowna Spring Golf Club) when my dad had it rented (1895 to 1900).
“The reason for the Man-Eater moniger (moniker) was on account of him eating his partner after being lost for a week on the way coming over to the Mission Creek diggings when the Rock Creek and Grand Forks mines played out. He died in his dugout so the neighbours filled it in and there he is.”
According to this 1979 memoir, Man-Eater, so-named because of him “eating his partner after being lost for a week”, settled in Ellison district, where he lived out his life, working on the nearby Simpson Ranch.
Man-Eater’s neighbours apparently knew some of the details of his 1884 ordeal in British Columbia’s wilderness, resorting to cannibalism to survive.
Local history books are silent about William Owens.
“The History of Ellison District 1858-1958,” a detailed history of that community and its residents makes no mention of William Owens/Man-Eater.
The editor of this book, Mary Ellen “Nellie” (nee Hereron) Tutt, was born in Ellison in 1897 and so would no doubt have heard the stories of Ellison’s resident cannibal.
Owens is not enumerated in the 1891, 1901, 1911, or 1921 Canada censuses (British Columbia, Yale County, Okanagan Division). These records would contain important biographical information about William Owens, provided by the man himself but are frustratingly silent about him.
Kelowna’s weekly newspaper makes no mention of William Owens or Man-Eater, including his death and subsequent burial in his “dugout” on the Bell property in Ellison.
Bell’s wife, Nellie Florence Whelan (1883-1973), was my great aunt; her younger sister, Margaret Annie Whelan (1884-1962), was my maternal grandmother.
For many years, the Bell family lived on the well-maintained property on which Man-Eater was buried. Did Aunt Nellie know of Man-Eater’s burial so close to her well-kept Ellison home.
Man-Eater’s British Columbia death registration has proven elusive. This is not surprising, as his death may not have been registered, since his neighbours probably knew little about him, including his real name.
While researching this article, I located a BC Death Registration which might have a connection with Man-Eater.
Registered at Kicking Horse Creek, BC on Dec. 31, 1884 – five and a half months after the deceased person’s death – this registration documents the death of 34-year-old miner Thomas Waddley, who died in that area on July 15, 1884.
Waddley’s place of birth and religion were not listed. Cause of death was “exhaustion.” James H. Owen, a miner, was the informant of Waddley’s death.
July 15, 1884 at Kicking Horse – the date and place of Waddley’s death – could also be those of William Williamson. Williamson and Waddley were both miners and died of exhaustion. The similarity between the surnames Owen (Thomas Waddley’s death informant) and Owens (Joseph Williamson’s death informant) is obvious.
There is, of course, the issue of the deceased men’s names, Thomas Waddley and Joseph Williamson. This obvious discrepancy cannot be ignored and is not easily explained.
Man-Eater’s story is far from complete. Vital pieces of his life story puzzle are missing and more research is required. In the meantime, we recount the story of William Owens and his ill-fated partner, Joseph Williamson, and acknowledge their determination to survive, as they contributed in their own way to the fabric that is our province’s history.
On Nov. 1, 2019, Kelowna Museums co-sponsored an All Saints Day evening tour of Kelowna’s Pioneer Cemetery. This tour included references to Man-Eater. I wrote a short “autobiography” which he might well have penned for this event, asking not to be judged for his actions in that fateful summer of 1884:
“I was not a monster! My partner and I were (silver) mining in the late 1800s. We soon got lost, hopelessly lost. Neither of us had a clue where we were and we spent days – or was it weeks? – wandering aimlessly.
“We were tired, hungry, and desperate. It would have been stupid to let fresh meat go to waste, while I was starving. So I ate my partner and that’s how I came to be known as “Man Eater.”
“I survived and my strength miraculously returned. I found my way to the Okanagan. I lived at Ellison, far from here.
I repeat, just because I am known as ‘Man Eater,’ I am not a monster.
The author gratefully acknowledges Kyla Smith, one of Kelowna Museums’ Education and Programming Assistants, for her involvement with this series of articles. This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.