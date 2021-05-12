When I hear individuals claim they were “dissed” by someone else, I wonder if they really know the meaning of the word — it’s slang for disrespected.
Can a drug dealer who has been shortchanged by an addict claim to be dissed?
Or a drunk driver who has been pulled over by the police?
Do they know the real meaning?
When the rest of us treat such characters in a dignified manner anyway, despite their behaviour, it’s because we have self-respect and we take responsibility for our actions and our reactions and for what we invite into our lives.
All respect begins with self-respect, which, to me, means behaving respectably. But how do we learn to do that?
When I recall dinner time around my grandparents’ table, it still brings a smile to my face. Grandpa was John Hoffman (1896-1977) and Grandma was Mary Schick Hoffman (1907-1994).
They owned a dairy farm in Rutland on Hartman Road where their daughter and seven sons flourished. They were also the father and stepmother of my dad, Martin Hoffman.
Immeasurable teasing, conversation about politics, local affairs and family matters occurred around that table while the roast chicken, home-grown vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and apple pie were passed around. After dinner, everyone dispersed to complete chores or homework.
The youngsters learned from the elders to value keeping belongings in good repair, self-control, working hard, earning and saving up, education and decency.
When I visited the Hoffman farm, I was acquainted with milking cows, feeding pigs, chickens and a dog, collecting eggs and picking strawberries. Grandma ironed nine shirts and pairs of pants on laundry day and the cookie jar was always full. Grandpa and the kids appreciated it.
They demonstrated how joy is derived from simple pleasures. No room for egos, a sense of entitlement or demanding immediate gratification. Two of my uncles even paid respects to the Saskatchewan resting place of my grandmother, Mary Mann Hoffman, Grandpa’s first wife.
There must have been plenty of growing pains, occasional disagreements and rivalries, too, but as a child, I never heard any salty language or raised voices.
Grandpa Hoffman instructed all my uncles in carpentry. Eventually, they branched out to other noble professions — teaching, physiotherapy, owning an orchard, mechanical maintenance and managing a store. My aunt attended Herbert Business College in Kelowna, did secretarial work and eventually went into real estate.
The friends of my elders were addressed as Mister and Missus.
In Asia, a precise suffix is added to each family member’s first name, denoting that relative’s exact connection with other members. Children learn early to make these distinctions between the generations and assume their position in the family.
Some languages, like French and Spanish, have the advantage of both a polite and a familiar form of “you,”
further emphasizing reverence for the more experienced.
Respect or lack of it shows in all our behaviours. It’s no coincidence that abuse comes in the same varieties as disrespect — verbal, physical, mental and emotional. Name-calling and disparaging personal remarks are the mildest form of disrespect and abuse and it escalates from there.
Respect from others has to be earned, by sometimes speaking up, sometimes holding one’s tongue, but always by keeping one’s cool.
How thought provoking it is to read Robert Fulghum’s book “All I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” He urged us, back in 1986, to share, to be fair, not to hit or steal, to strive for balance, to clean up our own messes, to put things back where we found them, to wash our hands, and to apologize when necessary, all leading to respectability.
As Grandma and Grandpa Hoffman became less active, my uncles and aunts picked up the slack. Weddings and birthdays provided opportunities to meet with friends. Alas, these days, it seems most gatherings are at funerals.
I wonder what those who have passed on would think of today’s social matters. While we are raising awareness for various community issues, we can have our parades, wear strategically coloured shirts and wave our banners, but self respect still begins at home.
I can’t claim to know my grandparents as well as some but Grandma and I wrote letters to each other until her death. From the pair of them, the lessons came to dress with dignity, to speak with sagacity and to listen attentively.
It warms my heart to hear people refer to my ancestors with admiration.
