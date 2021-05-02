OVERVIEW: Those digging in their heels want to push their agenda. Being too dramatic can actually be a turn off for those who would normally be supportive.
More low-key private arrangements would be better.
Some decisions will be final so put an alternate plan in place. Don’t flog any dead horses.
Discuss special terms when considering a new position or upgrade; pay and perks would be suitable. It can feel freeing even though there is a level of responsibility attached as well as degree of autonomy that comes with it.
Dress the part to show you belong there. Make statements or lay out and acceptable agenda. Adapt to any unusual or strict conditions.
ARIES: Focus on finances or assets to keep expectations in the realm of what is realistic or viable.
TAURUS: You can show your strength or position of authority in ways that are acceptable to others.
GEMINI: Private arrangements behind the scenes
connect you with those who can help you now.
CANCER: You press others for certain results. Produce required information to the right people.
LEO: Opportunity opens up for you so take your time with the selection process. Weight benefits.
VIRGO: Relax or plan a vacation in an alternate setting. Contemplate your future direction or goal.
LIBRA: You can have what you want without it costing too much. You know how to manoeuvre.
SCORPIO: Rule your environment or workplace in a calm, controlled way. Others follow along.
SAGITTARIUS: Settle into work or career routine with ease. Others seek your knowledge or tips.
CAPRICORN: You are lucky this week but keep it to yourself until circumstances unfold clearly.
AQUARIUS: You work from a position of strength so no need to re-invent the wheel. Be focused.
PISCES: Pull on the strings you already have in place. Sit back and let it unfold in a natural way.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.