The clock on winter activities is ticking even faster with the arrival of March.
With roughly a month (or less) to go, now is the time to get in those last downhill, cross-country or snowshoe days. For those exploring valley bottom trails, take your ice and snow grippers in your backpack — just in case.
Last weekend, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen did our favourite loop at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre under ideal conditions.
The conditions sign at the chalet entrance reported –9 C but it wasn’t that cold, thanks to unending brilliant sunshine. The website reported: “Conditions are very firm today.”
The downhill glides were incredible and uphill climbs seemed shorter somehow.
In Sovereign news, “we are excited to launch our new trail reporting tool, Nordic Pulse, designed by Sovereign Lake website developer and former National Ski Team member Julien Locke,” said general manager Troy Hudson.
“We are the first club to fully integrate the Nordic Pulse grooming app in Canada. Nordic Pulse is a cross-country ski trail grooming report app, bringing trail condition reports from ski areas across North America together on one platform, and streamlining grooming reporting for ski areas. Users can view real-time grooming updates, search for clubs and interact with trail maps with many more features on the way.”
You can find the app at Sovereignlake.com under Conditions, then Trail Report.
With mild temperatures on Sunday, we e-biked the Kelowna waterfront from Sutherland Park in the North End to Bellevue Creek in the Mission. It’s a key part of what the Sheriff has nicknamed the Grand Okanagan Triangle —Kelowna waterfront, Mission Creek Greenway (still a little muddy/slushy) and Okanagan Rail Trail.
On Monday, we hiked up the three-kilometre Rush Trail of Mount Boucherie in West Kelowna, also a bit muddy in places but with the added disincentive of slush and wet ice on the trail as you near the summit (274-metre elevation gain). We spotted the first buttercups of the season, which Brian Sutch of the Vernon Outdoors Club warns coincides with the emergence of ticks.
On reflection, Mount Boucherie offers the best panoramic views on a mountaintop in the Central Okanagan with all 360 degrees of viewing if you hike along the ridge-like top.
On Wednesday, Big White Ski Resort had –5 C and unlimited visibility with 38 centimetres of fresh snow during the past seven days. It was another exquisite day with perfect grooming no matter which trail you zoomed down.
Talk about first runs. You can enjoy knee-deep powder (on powder days at Big White) with one of its Snow Pros for 45 minutes before the rest of the mountain can even load the lift. Plus, First Tracks lessons are 50% off for the first person until March 12 - with each addition participant just $69.
An accommodation deal comes to an end on Tuesday (March 9). If you book a weekend or midweek stay through Central Reservations, you’ll save 40%.
On Thursday, we e-biked the Okanagan Rail Trail, Old Vernon Road and Bulman Road loop, all in good spring condition but watch out for debris in the bike path and no bike path on the northern leg of Old Vernon Road.
Dates to remember at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre: International Women’s (Free Ski) Day, March 8; Last Evening of Night Skiing, March 11; Spring Break, March 13-28; Easter Holiday, April 3-5; and Last Day of Operations, April 11.
Arion Therapeutic Farm will hold a giant moving sale at 2457 Saucier Rd, in Kelowna from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 13-14 after its current location was sold.
“We are not able to disclose the new location yet as we are still going through the subject-removal phase,” said founder/director Heather Henderson this week.
“We are mainly selling horse and household items, tools, indoor and outdoor furniture, toys and knick knacks. We have accumulated a lot of things over the past 12 years so we thought a two-day sale would make most sense. Everything will be set up outdoors with standard COVID protocols in place. We are a large 12-acre facility with plenty of parking where people can enjoy the farm fresh air while shopping,” she said.
“People are also welcome to book a private animal tour using our website booking page. Bring a picnic and enjoy our amazing spring weather.”
This peaceful farm sanctuary for people and animals in southeast Kelowna is a volunteer-driven social enterprise that offers an escape from city life just 10 minutes out-of-town. It’s open daily for tours, various programs surrounding organic farming and animal care as well as therapeutic farm and horse experiences. Tour fees help with farm operations and to feed a large herd of 50-plus animals.
Telemark Nordic Club is holding an online ski gear auction after winning prizes in the Cross Country BC membership contest. “We are auctioning them off to help raise funds for the Team Telemark Youth Race Program,” said general manager Mike Edwards. “Up for auction are a set of skis and boots as well as some clothing items.”
You can get more details and bid at telemarknordic.com/race-team-auction/
Telemark has also organized a Spring Solstice Ski and Snowshoe Nordic Experience on March 20 —skiing and/or snowshoeing the entire trail footprint.
For skiers, it’s the 15-kilometre “south perimeter” or 35-kilometre “full perimeter” routes.
For snowshoers, it’s the five-kilometre “half-course” or the eight-kilometre “full-course.”
For Nordic Nuts, it’s the “Total Nordic Experience” — a five-km half-course snowshoe plus 35-km full-perimeter ski.
Registration is $25 with proceeds going to the junior racing team. Purchase at the lodge when you arrive.
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net