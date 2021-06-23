As Westside artist Bernie Bates paints the words Remember the Children in orange block letters on the windows at Johnston Meier Insurance Agency in Westbank, he can’t help but remember his own time at residential school.
The agency hired Bates to paint the window facing Highway 97 in honour of the 215 children whose bodies were recently found at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School.
The simple phrase, along with the painting of feathers and a small sorrowful child, are intended both to get people thinking as well as keep the memory of the victims of residential schools from fading away with the next news cycle.
“This happened on Canadian soil. This happened to Canadian people,” said Bates. “Imagine your children taken away, six years old and yanked from your arms, both of you crying.”
Bates and his younger brother were among the last students at the St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School in Williams Lake before it closed.
Bates’ parents had attended St. Joseph’s and didn’t want the same for their children, so as Bates was turning six, the age he would be taken away, the family moved.
“We took off for the United States, where they didn’t have laws to kidnap the kids,” said Bates.
The family lived a middle-class life in the United States, but after Bates’ father lost his job, the family returned to Canada.
Bates was 11 and his little brother was six when they were taken to St. Joseph’s.
“We went from a middle-class life to wearing some other kids’ clothes,” said Bates. “They cut our hair, they separated us.”
Bates said it was his little brother who suffered more because the boy was baffled at being in a great big dormitory when he used to have a bedroom of his own.
“He would cry and I would have to stay strong,” said Bates.
Bates was 11 when he was sexually abused by a nun at the school.
He had gone to see the nurse after slipping down a wooden fence and catching a sliver in his backside.
“She drew this curtain, pulled my pants down and that’s when she decided she would have a little fun with me,” said Bates.
“I was frozen, I couldn’t breathe.”
After, Bates said she got in his face and told him, “If you ever tell anyone, you’ll never see your mom and dad again.”
As he painted the window, Bates remembered the sounds of the dorm lights turning off for the night
“The lights would go out and go bink…bink…bink, and the dorm would go black,” he said. “That’s when the kids would get really scared. You hear these little kids just whimpering and crying at night when the lights went out.”
Bates and his brother attempted unsuccessfully to escape St. Joseph’s three times.
“We had this delusion that we could go out there and find mom somewhere,” said Bates. “We didn’t know how to escape. We just couldn’t stay there so we took off.”
In punishment, the brothers were separated, spanked and assigned extra prayer.
Bates’ time at residential school left him with a hatred for authority and organized religion.
Years later, Bates has found a way to let go of the past.
“I don’t care about it, so it doesn’t own me,” he said.
As for Canada Day, he believes celebrations should continue.
“I’m of the opinion that we are all Canadians at this point,” he said. “There’s no going back. I believe in Canada and I believe in what it stands for on the world stage. We’re known for being polite. We’re known for our kindness and for sharing so that I celebrate being a Canadian and I hold no prejudice.”