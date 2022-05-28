Momentum is building in the fight to remove a class 2 e-bike ban in the North Okanagan.
Sheila Fraser, co-owner of Pedego Oyama, launched a petition on May 19 calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to “allow class 2 e-bikes (on-demand throttle) on the RDNO section of the Okanagan Rail Trail.”
The petition struck a nerve with more than 600 people endorsing her cause during the first day, more than 2,000 signing up in two days and the total was just shy of 4,000 on Friday.
Fraser is to appear Wednesday in front of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee at 4 p.m.
“I oppose this restriction as discriminatory against less able-bodied cyclists, the injured and seniors,” she explained, noting a class 2 electric bike has the identical operating and maximum speed features (32 km/h) as a class 1 e-bike with the one addition of an on-demand throttle.
“The throttle assists less able-bodied riders to start smoothly from a standing position and move up inclines with ease while picking the correct gear and pedal-assist level. It can also assist when a fatigued rider wants or needs to complete a longer ride,” she said.
The prohibition “contradicts the core objective of connecting communities with an active transportation pathway for people of all ages and all abilities,” she added.
“Not knowing or understanding the boundaries of the RDNO jurisdiction, the public was frustrated, confused and caught off-guard by this newly-posted bylaw. The primary demographic of class 2 electric bike owners is 55-plus who utilize the throttle as the assistance tool that it is.
“The majority who desire to be law-abiding will stop using the trail so as to not to break the law.
“I believe governance of the ORT should be seamless, clear and united in its mandate to bring the communities that the ORT connects through public consultation — as it did during the ORT’s inception.”
The RDNO banned class 2 as well as class 3 e-bikes, the latter allowed speeds up to 45 km/h.
RDNO argues it’s the same “motor vehicle” ban as BC Parks and Recreation Sites and Trails BC. On the other hand, the provincial Motor Vehicle Act says its definition of a motor vehicle does not include motor-assisted cycles.
After all the Sheriff’s research, he doesn’t think RDNO is on the right track — just duplicating what others got wrong, i.e., lumping class 2 and 3 in the same category because they see the common element as a throttle.
The common element should be the maximum speed of classes 1 and 2 at 32 km/h.
As a class 1 rider for three years (10,500 kilometres), the Sheriff has never seen any class 1 or 2 riders going 32 km/h flat out for kilometres. Slow e-bikers go 18 km-h and faster e-bikers go 25 km/h.
The reality is class 1 riders don’t have to pedal very hard at maximum power to attain 32 km/h on a flat surface but nobody does. They are too busy socializing. Many are seniors who need either pedal-assist or if they are even more challenged, a throttle for starting to move and going up hills.
It’s all about attitude. The real culprit is road cyclists and there are no regulations for them.
They regularly exceed 32 km/h, passing e-bikers like they are standing still. They don’t have or won’t use bike bells and don’t warn: “On your left.”
It’s such a chronic problem on the Lower Mainland that signs have gone up on the Stanley Park Seawall asking cyclists to ring their bell or yell as a warning.
Bruce Smith at the Regional District of Central Okanagan said lack of such warnings is a major problem on the Mission Creek Greenway, prompting complaints and accidents. So 15 km/h speed limit signs went up.
Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail have kept a low profile, despite there being no notification about the parks bylaw until new signs went up in late April.
“FORT has requested to open a dialogue with RDNO to discuss this bylaw,” said chairman Laurie Postill. “In the meantime, FORT will be low key, and continue to encourage respect and good etiquette for all trail users.”
—————
Registration is now open for GoByBike Week on May 30-June 5 whether it’s biking to work, to school or to stretch in-between virtual meetings. In the Kelowna area, residents are encouraged to log their trips at gobybikebc.ca/
kelowna-central-okanagan/ for a chance to win prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to the Netherlands.
Events and celebration stations will include kick-off and closing events for all riders, says Cameron Noonan, the city’s transportation planner.
—————
It would be incorrect to say Colleen MacDonald is “back at it” since the avid Lower Mainland cyclist has never stopped.
In 2010, friends asked where they could bike with their children. The result was a blog, Let’s Go Biking, and her popular self-published, 84-route guidebook, Let’s Go Biking – Easy Rides, Walks and Runs Around Vancouver.
Then, she turned her attention to our valley and the result was the 36-route Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond. What makes this guidebook unique is a map on one page and a detailed description on the facing page.
Now, she has just finished Let’s Go Biking Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast.
“Why do I always underestimate the time it takes to do a book? The book will be out in June. Sandhill Books is again the distributor. Watch for it in local bookstores,” she said.
She also produced Let’s Go Biking neckwarmers; a portion of the book/neckwarmer proceeds go to HUB Cycling, Trails Society of BC and the BC Cycling Coalition “to support all the work they do for all of us.”
With 120 maps between the first two guidebooks, there’s something for everyone on foot or bike, from flat scenic rail trails and country roads to mountain trails and exciting new e-bike routes, she says.
“There’s no better way to see the Okanagan’s lakes and vineyards, and Vancouver’s awe-inspiring mountains and shores, farms and vibrant city neighbourhoods. With distances ranging from five kilometres to more than 75 kilometres, these routes are fun for families, seniors and explorers of all ages who like to stop and smell the roses,” she says.
People ask if she rode the routes.
“I rode each route over 10 times — first to discover; then to find the best route and direction, I took friends out on the route to ensure they enjoyed it; then rode each route many times to check every detail.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff,
is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net.