A West Kelowna children’s book author and illustrator wants to help kids feel more comfortable with masks, as they continue to be mainstays in our lives.
Dr. Kimberly Brayman’s new book, called I Wear a Mask, helps normalize masks for kids by adding an imaginative twist.
“People need something uplifting,” she said in an interview.
“I just want it to be easier for families and kids. I think making it fun, making it a game — 'who can I be today with my mask?’ — is a fun thing that kids can do. Let’s make this more of a game than a hassle.”
The book is filled with rhymes and illustrations of children pretending to be different things in their masks, everything from cowgirl, to dog trainer, to firefighter.
Educator Peter Borich co-authored the book.
Brayman has donated a copy of I Wear a Mask to more than 20 schools in Kelowna and West Kelowna.
All students, from kindergarten to Grade 12, are required to wear masks in B.C., including at their desks and on buses.
A registered psychologist, Brayman’s life changed when she contracted chronic Lyme disease while volunteering in the Philippines. No longer able to practise due to illness, she has been illustrating and writing.
“I have to make a difference in the world,” she said. “It’s who I am.”
I Wear a Mask, which is available on Kindle, Amazon, and Brayman’s website (kimberlybraymanauthor.com), is dedicated to “those who wear a mask in an effort to keep us all safe.”
Brayman has authored numerous books for children and young teens, including the Marshmallow Magical Cat series, available in Kelowna at Mosaic Books.