OVERVIEW: A search for information or evidence goes up the ladder until it reaches someone in authority who can release it in one form or another.
Abide by rulings until they are updated or changed. Navigate carefully in protected areas or safety zones. Stay the course with the tried and true.
Ancient knowledge can still be applied to modern situations so dig deeper. Improve lines of communication or equipment.
Make sure files are backed up in alternate spaces. Those with opposite points of view need to keep it civil to avoid conflict while sticking to the truth.
Romance is in the air as the search is on. Present yourself in ways to attract what you want to you.
ARIES: Private meetings have some success after you present a convincing case of your needs.
TAURUS: Long-term plans enhance your status as long as you don’t get sidetracked. Stay put.
GEMINI: Pull associates onto the same page as you brainstorm the best way to handle things.
CANCER: Find out where you stand as this will affect status or reputation. Deal with the past.
LEO: Produce some sort of evidence or proof in concrete form before taking any kind of stand.
VIRGO: Be more independent and you will have some success with what you want done etc.
LIBRA: You can partner, marry or otherwise join forced with others. United strength is calming.
SCORPIO: You shine on the job in any leadership role. Others agree you are well informed.
SAGITTARIUS: You are lucky in love and money this week. Meet key individuals in private.
CAPRICORN: You are at a key moment of opportunity. Change things. Take a leap of faith.
AQUARIUS: Step forward as the strong mature one. This will settle things down with others.
PISCES: Make sure you have the final say on anything time sensitive. Instincts are working.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears Saturday in The Daily Courier. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.