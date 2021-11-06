Despite a brisk wind on Skaha Lake, members of the Penticton Racing Canoe Club were out paddling last Sunday. It took a team effort to haul their outrigger canoe back up the wide beach to the storage compound in Skaha Lake Park adjacent to the marina. PRCC has recreational, competitive, long-distance and sprint programs for people of all ages, including programs for juniors, seniors and beginners. Introductory programs are run in the spring of each year for new paddlers.