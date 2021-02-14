OVERVIEW: Follow the advice of experts in the field as its time to face facts.
Those on the same page band together and sink or swim as a unit.
Waking up to reality is the only way to recover and move forward.
Assess direction or which path is open now.
Salvage what you can even if you have to go it alone temporarily.
Enjoy special celebrations with grand decor or elaborate settings as some seek more freedom of expression.
Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day events.
Keep gatherings light and safe.
True leadership is recognized as there is an adjustment to the new normal.
Radical behaviour is curbed or rebranded. Mercury resumes forward motion.
ARIES: Allow your name to stand if nominated or picked in a selection process. You can handle it.
TAURUS: Your influence grows regarding what will happen to others or a special situation now.
GEMINI: Discussing private information or evidence give you a certain amount of leverage to deal.
CANCER: Finalize agreements or settlements that affect finances or your future security. Tie it up.
LEO: Heart to heart talks clear away any misunderstanding. Relationships tighten up. Hug it out.
VIRGO: Grand plans can still move forward even if they need a different venue to succeed now.
LIBRA: You may have to wing it while you decide on moves or makings changes. Discuss deals.
SCORPIO: Lay down certain rules or protocols to add a level of comfort and security all round.
SAGITTARIUS: Stand up for what you believe in and it will have a desired affect where needed.
CAPRICORN: Present or explain your knowledge and abilities to those interested in what you do.
AQUARIUS: Take command in a calm, convincing way. Others realize you know your stuff etc.
PISCES: Past matters come up for review. Organize how you want it to be dealt with positively or negatively.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan astrologer. Email her at: heather_zais@telus.net.