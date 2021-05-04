Oblate missionaries Fathers Charles Pandosy and Pierre Richard and Brother Philippe Surel spent the winter of 1859-60 camped at the south end of Duck Lake, the next spring establishing the Mission of the Immaculate Conception (“Pandosy Mission”).
On page 26 of “Ogopogo’s Vigil — A History of Kelowna and the Okanagan.” Frank M. Buckland wrote:
“Fr. Pandosy had made up a party (of settlers) in Colville (Wash.), including Cyprian Laurence, his native wife, Teressa, and Theodor, his brother. A Flathead Indian (Indigenous) and his woman who were devoted to the priest (Pandosy) also resolved to follow him into exile. With them was William Pion, who packed the party into this place (Duck Lake).
Articles have been written about the three Oblates — Pandosy, Richard, and Surel — and William Pion has had his long life recounted. Cyprien, Thérèse (nee N’Kwala), and Théodore Laurence have also had their stories told. The “Flathead Indian and his woman” remain unidentified.
There was another member of that 1859 group of settlers whose name does not appear in our history books. Joseph Laurence was also there.
Named for his paternal grandfather (of St. Sulpice, Quebec), Joseph Laurence was born in Washington Territory, possibly near Omak, about 1857, four years after that territory was created, formerly part of Oregon Territory.
Joseph Laurence was probably about two years old when he accompanied his parents and paternal uncle into the Central Okanagan, arriving at Duck Lake on Oct. 9, 1859.
On Dec. 15, 1860, Cyprien Laurence staked his claim for 160 acres near the Mission site, one of the Central Okanagan’s earliest claims. It was registered by Magistrate William George Cox at Rock Creek on Dece. 26, 1860.
Cyprien and Thérèse Laurence had five children: Joseph, c1857-1917; Marie, 1862-1904; Angélique, 1864-1867; Théodore, 1866 — died young; and Eleanor, 1867-1955.
Joseph Laurence probably received his education, “en français” at the nearby Mission of the Immaculate Conception with Father Pandosy as one of his teachers. Brother Joseph Buchman, who arrived at the Mission in 1864, also probably taught young Joseph and his siblings.
The 1881 Canada census lists Joseph “Lawrance,” age 23 years and born in the United States, of French origins. Joseph was enumerated with the Lequime family, working as a labourer on their large ranch near what is now Benvoulin Road.
The 1881 census is the first census that included British Columbia.
On page five of the 1891 census, Joseph Laurence, age 31 years (born in the United States) was living with his sisters Mary Nicholson and “Lenora” (Eleanor) Laurence, and their widowed mother “Terese” (50 years old, widowed, born in B.C.).
Thérèse Laurence, Joseph’s mother, died Oct. 10, 1892. She is buried in the Catholic Cemetery on Casorso Road, one of that cemetery’s first burials. She survived her husband by 23 years; Cyprien Laurence died under mysterious circumstances on Jan. 15, 1868 and is buried in the first Immaculate Conception Cemetery, west of the Mission site. Father Pandosy, who died February 6, 1891, was one of that cemetery’s last burials.
Joseph Laurence lived most of his life near his sisters and their families. About 1915, he moved to Kamloops and lived in the Provincial Home for Old Men, where he died, unmarried, on Nov. 16, 1917 at the age of 60 years. Joseph’s British Columbia Death Registration incorrectly recorded his place of birth as “Okanagan Mission.”
Joseph Laurence, last surviving member of the party of settlers who spent the winter of 1859-1860 at Duck Lake and later settled in what is now Okanagan Mission was buried in the Old Men’s Provincial Cemetery at Kamloops.
A sign on the site of the cemetery recounts its history: “The City of Kamloops incorporated in 1893. Just one year later, it became home to the Provincial Home for Old Men. The home was built on the farm belonging to former Government Agent Constable John Ussher who was killed (Dec. 8, 1879) by the Wild McLean Boys twenty years earlier. The home was meant to house the old fur trappers, guides and gold miners who opened up the province during the early pioneer years.
“The first resident arrived in May of 1895. The first recorded death occurred a year later and a special Home Cemetery was opened for the old men on the bench-land above the Provincial Home. The poor and indigent also shared this cemetery located on the outskirts of town. Most of the over 1,000 graves remain unmarked since.
Home administrators often had little background information about their old residents. There are written archival records showing the location and name of each burial ... The last person to be interred in the Old Men’s Cemetery died in 1974.”
On page one of the April 4, 1918, edition of “The Kelowna Record,” there is a tribute to Joseph Laurence, almost five months after his death: “Another link with the very earliest history of the Kelowna district was severed almost unnoticed a month or two (sic) ago by the death at Kamloops of Joseph Lawrence (Laurence), a former resident here, at the age of sixty-three.
“It is close upon sixty year ago since this same Joseph Lawrence, along with his father Cyprian Lawrence, and an uncle Theodore Lawrence, first entered the Okanagan — the first white people, so far as is known, to settle here.
“The land they took up is next to the old Mission Ranch and is now divided between Messrs. Casorso and T. Renwick…
“Cyprian Lawrence, the father of the recently deceased Joseph, lived only a few years, his death happening under circumstances which have remained more or less of a mystery ever since.
“He was found dead on the road near what is now Renwick’s place. His brother, Theodore, lived a few years longer, reaching the age of 82 (sic, 69).
“Thus Joseph Lawrence, only a boy was left to earn his living, which he did by packing over the Hope Mountain trail, then the only means of getting in goods from the outside world.
“When the Lequime (family) started their store at the Mission he would make the trip with his pack train three or four times a year.
“For twenty-five years he continued this, until the construction of a road from the north and later still a railroad from the north rendered his occupation unnecessary.
“Joseph Lawrence had two sisters, one of whom (Mary) became Mrs. Dan Nicholson ... the second sister (Eleanor) is Mrs. Joseph Saucier, now the only surviving member of the Lawrence family.”
I wonder about Joseph Laurence’s first months in the Central Okanagan. Did his parents tell him about their shared experiences that first winter, including interactions with Indigenous people and the nearby Parsons brothers?
Did he recount these stories to his nieces and nephews or did his experiences follow him to his unmarked grave?
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.