All Aboard. My father heard those words more often than most.
Dad, Martin Hoffman (1920-1978), was the eldest son of John Hoffman of Rutland and Mary Mann Hoffman of Melville, Sask. Mary Schick Hoffman of Rutland was his stepmother.
Dad worked for the CNR, from about 1938 to 1978, commencing as a brakeman, then switch operator, and working up to conductor on both cargo and passenger trains. He learned much along the way, including how to ask for a traveller’s ticket in French.
Over the years, he conducted in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Manitoba, but when it came to B.C., this was different. This was special. He was on vacation.
My parents, two brothers and I often travelled by train in the 1950s and ’60s, mostly visiting grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Alberta, Kelowna, and Vancouver.
I’ve always loved travelling by train. During the Okanagan’s railway era, the long awaited Kamloops-Kelowna line was completed by the CNR. Construction had taken 13 years, 1912-25.
Orchardists, canneries, coal sellers, ice-plant workers and fruit and vegetable shippers were well-acquainted with the invaluable barge services and freight trains. Rail wharfs and stock pens were commonplace.
Building supplies and all manner of necessities and luxuries were shifted by these behemoths.
But in 1926, besides cargo, the CNR’s oil-electric passenger trains finally came rolling into Kelowna. That is, after the last-minute drama of the propping up of sagging track which was attempting to sink into marshland. Kelowna Mayor D.W. Sutherland drove a gilded spike into the track to commemorate the moment.
Back then, the brakeman, engineer and conductor occupied a bunkhouse which sat right across the street from the train station at 1177 Ellis St., completed in 1926. The edifice is now The Train Station Pub.
From the start, the station was a feast for the senses, a vision in cream stucco and fieldstone.
Its distinctively curved bellcast eaves, red brick quoins framing the windows and doors and its attractive eyebrow dormers added to its charm. It represented the final step in the change between Kelowna’s economy from water-based to land-based. It’s no surprise this terminus would be eventually designated as a heritage railway station.
Decades after the station was built, it was my family’s turn to mount the caravan. Beginning in Winnipeg, it would take us 2.5 days to get through the prairies, the foothills and the Cascade Mountains.
Because Dad was an employee, our seats were first-come, first-served. We ran for the coach car and searched for an empty foursome. Dad bunked in the caboose with his buddies.
Once settled in comfortable seats, a far cry from the hard ones of the original passenger car, the tone became languid. But there was plenty of entertainment.
Reversing a pair of seats, Dad inserted a table and we played Canasta and CNR board games, similar to the ones that would be eventually donated to the Okanagan Heritage Museum’s collection.
Outside the window, yellow and orange tiger lilies and bull rushes popped up in the ditches.
We examined grain elevators, although at lightning speed, counted the seconds as we chugged through dark mountain tunnels, revelled at the spray of high waterfalls, peered way down into murky rivers as we traversed bridges and we surprised herds of white-tailed deer and goats glued to mountainsides.
A special delight was stumbling our way to the dining car when Mom ran out of fried chicken and hard-boiled eggs. The elegant table settings little knew what danger they were in. On shaky rails, tea cups and glasses of orange juice went in one direction while our mouths went in the other and the beverages themselves naturally succumbed to gravity. The crisp, white tablecloths became canvases for modern art.
After dinner, I was mesmerized by the way the porters transformed ordinary coach seating into sleeping cars, like a conjuring trick in slow motion.
Unhook this, swivel that, snap the other, pull this out, tuck that under, attach a ladder, draw the curtains and presto, a whole car of cosy cloistered hideaways, with mini hammocks for shoes and rumpled clothing. The repetitive hum-da-rum of the wheels invited slumber.
In the morning, we soaked up the character of each town as we rumbled on through. Banff, the Athabasca Glacier and Lake Louise provided natural beauty on a grand scale. The majesty of Mount Robson, at 3,954 metres, the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies, never failed to impress.
When the roving conductor finally announced “Revelstoke,” the excitement began to mount. We were getting close. Craigellachie was next. It represents not only the spot where the ceremonial final spike was driven in, melding tracks coming from both east and west, but also gratitude to the thousands of labourers, particularly those who sacrificed their lives in the process.
Then, at long last, Kamloops,
Alas, I must admit that I was too young back then to recall arriving at the Kelowna station. But since Dad had eight half-siblings in and around Kelowna, my recollections began with being picked up in Kamloops by an uncle and driving the 100 kilometres to Kelowna. Once there, my lungs sensed that the very air smelled different — homey. The bustle of baggage was drowned out by the fanfare in my heart.
While the train itself ceased to roll into Kelowna station in 1967, the station continued to function as a freight and express depot and, much later, became the pub, which displays old photos and a landmark plaque.
In due course, the tracks were detached and dispersed and the 50-kilometre rail trail was created. Those who walk or ride it, continue to be influenced by the history and accomplishments of those who toil on trains.
Dad ceased all his earthly endeavours in 1978. He never retired. His spirit
is probably still riding a train somewhere.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society. Additional information is always welcome at P.O Box 22105 Capri P.O., Kelowna, BC, V1Y 9N9.